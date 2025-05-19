Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te visited military bases in Kaohsiung on Friday, expressing gratitude to army engineers and anti-submarine helicopter crews for their dedication ahead of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. Accompanied by Defence Minister Wellington Koo and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Lai emphasized the crucial role these service members play in national defense.

While visiting the navy base in Zuoying, Lai commended the army engineers for their spirit of dedication. He praised the working of the navy’s command for anti-submarine aviation. He stated, “You are the cornerstones of the nation’s armed forces’ military strength and indispensable to the overall national defence strategy.” Taiwan is already on alert for potential major Chinese military drills around the island, like those staged in response to Pelosi’s visit. These exercises may begin as soon as next week, in time for the possible anniversary of Lai’s future presidential inauguration.

Lai’s Position on China and Sovereignty

In practice, Lai refrained from directly challenging China or its recent military drills throughout the trip. He firmly dismissed China’s assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan. He insisted that only the Taiwanese themselves could decide how to move forward. He noted, “Let’s work together to protect national security,” reinforcing his commitment to safeguarding Taiwan’s autonomy.

Political tensions between Taiwan and China have reached a boiling point. Beijing has painted Lai as a “Taiwan Strait crisis creator,” claiming that Lai has incited hostility that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s Defence Ministry and Taiwan Affairs Office have declared him a “separatist,” rejecting his several overtures for talks.

Despite the heightened rhetoric from China, Lai’s administration continues to prioritize the morale and strength of Taiwan’s armed forces. He conveyed appreciation for their efforts, stating, “It is only because of your hard work and dedication that the military continues to thrive and the nation’s people can live and work in peace and happiness.”

With China reportedly preparing for large-scale military exercises, tempers are flaring. Lai’s visit underscores Taiwan’s serious intentions to defend itself and its determination to meet all challenges coming in the future.

Author’s Opinion Lai’s emphasis on Taiwan’s military strength and autonomy highlights the nation’s resolve to defend itself against escalating Chinese pressures. As China continues its provocative rhetoric and military drills, Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to build a robust defense infrastructure and maintain its sovereignty will be essential in the coming months.

Featured image credit: FMT

