DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Politics

Taiwan President Strengthens Military Resolve Amid Potential Chinese Drills

ByDayne Lee

May 19, 2025

Taiwan President Strengthens Military Resolve Amid Potential Chinese Drills

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te visited military bases in Kaohsiung on Friday, expressing gratitude to army engineers and anti-submarine helicopter crews for their dedication ahead of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. Accompanied by Defence Minister Wellington Koo and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Lai emphasized the crucial role these service members play in national defense.

While visiting the navy base in Zuoying, Lai commended the army engineers for their spirit of dedication. He praised the working of the navy’s command for anti-submarine aviation. He stated, “You are the cornerstones of the nation’s armed forces’ military strength and indispensable to the overall national defence strategy.” Taiwan is already on alert for potential major Chinese military drills around the island, like those staged in response to Pelosi’s visit. These exercises may begin as soon as next week, in time for the possible anniversary of Lai’s future presidential inauguration.

Lai’s Position on China and Sovereignty

In practice, Lai refrained from directly challenging China or its recent military drills throughout the trip. He firmly dismissed China’s assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan. He insisted that only the Taiwanese themselves could decide how to move forward. He noted, “Let’s work together to protect national security,” reinforcing his commitment to safeguarding Taiwan’s autonomy.

Political tensions between Taiwan and China have reached a boiling point. Beijing has painted Lai as a “Taiwan Strait crisis creator,” claiming that Lai has incited hostility that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China’s Defence Ministry and Taiwan Affairs Office have declared him a “separatist,” rejecting his several overtures for talks.

Despite the heightened rhetoric from China, Lai’s administration continues to prioritize the morale and strength of Taiwan’s armed forces. He conveyed appreciation for their efforts, stating, “It is only because of your hard work and dedication that the military continues to thrive and the nation’s people can live and work in peace and happiness.”

With China reportedly preparing for large-scale military exercises, tempers are flaring. Lai’s visit underscores Taiwan’s serious intentions to defend itself and its determination to meet all challenges coming in the future.

Author’s Opinion

Lai’s emphasis on Taiwan’s military strength and autonomy highlights the nation’s resolve to defend itself against escalating Chinese pressures. As China continues its provocative rhetoric and military drills, Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to build a robust defense infrastructure and maintain its sovereignty will be essential in the coming months.

Featured image credit: FMT

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Trump Factor Could Drive Gas Price Fluctuations This Summer, Analyst Warns
May 19, 2025 Dayne Lee
Apple Poised to Unveil AirPods Pro 3 Amidst Leak and Speculation
May 19, 2025 Hilary Ong
Telegram Bans Two Black Markets Involved in $35B of Stolen Data Sales and Crypto Laundering
May 19, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801