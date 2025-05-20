Tesla Cybertruck Falls Behind in EV Truck Sales

As anyone in the T.C. auto industry will be quick to tell you, the automotive landscape is changing rapidly. By Q1 2025, Ford F-150 Lightning sales have greatly outpaced Tesla Cybertruck sales. America’s former best-selling fully electric pickup truck, aka the Cybertruck, is back and taking on reality. Take a look at the sales numbers from the last month, and you’ll see the ugly truth.

By the end of Q1 2025, Ford was enjoying robust sales with 7,181 F-150 Lightning units out in the wild. That’s an impressive achievement for Ford, showing compelling consumer demand for its electric truck. Tesla’s record was selling 16,692 Cybertrucks the quarter prior to Q1 2025. Its sales have dropped for two straight quarters since then.

Tesla’s Struggles and Recalls

The slump is compounded by the ongoing recall spree of the Tesla Cybertruck. It seems like every other month the vehicle has had a new complaint. These frequent recalls have raised concerns about the safety of the vehicle. Consequently, would-be homebuyers are growing skittish.

According to industry analysts, the lightning is building on the capital of its big brother’s reputation. That truck, built as a reliable, get-it-done workhorse, became a hit. Familiarity and brand loyalty further established is working in Ford’s favor. On top that, interest in electric vehicles is surging, allowing Ford to ride this wave to success in this closely fought segment.

Experts agree that what’s ailing Tesla is symptomatic of a much bigger problem. The recalls and declining sales figures suggest that Tesla may need to address quality control and customer confidence to regain its footing in the market.

Tesla is obviously doing interesting things with Cybertruck design and technology. It’s coming under considerable fire from rivals such as Ford, which are racing to catch up in the booming EV market. The F-150 Lightning’s success illustrates that established automakers can effectively transition to electric models while maintaining their legacy brand strengths.

Author’s Opinion The automotive market’s shift to electric vehicles is accelerating, and Ford is capitalizing on its brand trust, whereas Tesla’s Cybertruck is struggling with quality control issues. Tesla must regain customer confidence and address production setbacks to maintain its leadership in the EV space.

Featured image credit: Impact Dog Crates via Pexels

