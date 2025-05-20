DMR News

Sundance Spas and Sutro Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration to Launch Spa Sense – The Future of Hot Tub Water Monitoring

ByEthan Lin

May 20, 2025

Sundance® Spas has teamed up with Sutro, a pioneer in automated water monitoring, to introduce Spa Sense™– a technological innovation designed to make hot tub water care far simpler and more intuitive. This collaboration brings together Sundance® Spas’ industry-leading expertise in hydrotherapy and Sutro’s advanced water monitoring technology to deliver an unparalleled spa experience.

A Smarter, Simpler Way to Maintain Water Quality

Spa Sense is an intelligent water monitoring system that gives hot tub owners real-time insights into their water chemistry. It measures the spa’s chlorine, pH, and alkalinity, and sends daily automated water quality updates to owners’ smartphones, along with precise recommendations on chemical adjustments to maintain optimal water conditions. 

By seamlessly integrating Sundance® Spas, the system ensures that water remains perfectly balanced. And by simplifying water testing and providing easy-to-read results, Spa Sense gives hot tub owners more time to relax with less guesswork.  

A Collaboration Focused on Innovation

Sundance® Spas and Sutro share a commitment to elevating wellness and convenience through innovation. This partnership aligns with Sundance® Spas’ mission to create premium spa experiences and Sutro’s dedication to simplifying water care with smart technology. Spa Sense™ represents the next step in ensuring that hot tub owners can focus on relaxation while their water stays crystal clear.

Availability

The Spa Sense™ water monitoring system is ready to purchase through authorized Sundance® Spa dealers. To learn more about Spa Sense, visit the official landing page: www.sundancespas.com/en-us/spa-sense.html.

About Sundance® Spas

Sundance® Spas is committed to enhancing lives by fostering connections, building loyalty, and exemplifying craftsmanship, providing environments that nurture relationships and bring people closer together.

About Sutro

Sutro is a leader in smart water monitoring, built to make pool and spa maintenance simple, accurate, and stress-free. Its intelligent system delivers real-time readings of water chemistry, such as chlorine, pH, and alkalinity, directly to users’ smartphones, along with personalized treatment recommendations. By automating water care, Sutro helps owners maintain crystal-clear water with less guesswork and more peace of mind. For more information, visit www.mysutro.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: hello@mysutro.com.

