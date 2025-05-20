Western Fiction Author Thomas Buker Announces New Book “Dust and Duty” Featuring Forgotten Native American Lore

Unveiling “Dust and Duty”: A New Chapter in Western Fiction

Western fiction has always had a rich tradition of capturing the untold stories of the American frontier. Now, author Thomas Buker introduces his new novel Dust and Duty, a compelling narrative that dives deep into the forgotten past of America’s foundation, focusing on the Native American lore and legends often left unspoken in history.

Buker’s novel brings to life the struggles, triumphs, and untold stories of the people who helped build the nation—a theme not typically highlighted in mainstream western fiction. Through an exploration of Native American culture and history, Dust and Duty aims to shed light on the often-overlooked impact of the melting pot of nationalities and their impact on the shaping of the American West.

The Story Behind Dust and Duty: A Unique Blend of Fiction and Native American Lore

Dust and Duty takes place during the tumultuous years of westward expansion, a time when the Native American way of life was being drastically altered. Buker’s approach offers a new lens through which readers can view the frontier—one that honors the complexity and depth of Native American cultures, traditions, and legends.

“The struggles of Native Americans during this period were just as critical to the creation of this nation as those of the settlers and pioneers,” said Buker. “This book is my attempt to highlight their stories—their endurance, their wisdom, and their essential role in the history of the American West.”

While western fiction often focuses on the experiences of pioneers and cowboys, Buker’s work also invites readers to learn about the unsung heroes that flocked to America from all corners of the planet in hopes of a better life and the legends of indigenous peoples, weaving elements of Native American lore throughout the narrative. This approach sets Dust and Duty apart from other works in the genre, offering an intricate tapestry of history, adventure, and cultural richness.

Dust and Duty Available on Major Book Platforms

Dust and Duty is now available for purchase on all major book sales platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and others. The book can be found in both digital and paperback formats, making it easily accessible to a wide audience of readers eager to dive into a unique take on the western genre.

Readers who are drawn to stories of the frontier, historical fiction, or Native American history will find Dust and Duty a fresh and thought-provoking addition to the literary world.

About Thomas Buker

Thomas Buker is exploding on the western scene as an author and storyteller with a passion for western fiction. His works explore the complexities of the American frontier, often focusing on themes of cultural conflict, identity, and history. Dust and Duty is his latest release, bringing attention to the often-overlooked contributions of Native Americans in the shaping of the American West.

A lifelong student of history and Native American culture, Buker’s writing reflects a deep respect for indigenous stories and traditions. Through his novels, Buker seeks to preserve and celebrate the forgotten voices of the past while offering new perspectives on familiar historical narratives.

Media Contact

Thomas Buker, Author

Email: tombuker@yahoo.com

Website: https://thomasbuker.com