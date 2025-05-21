Russia Carries Out Biggest Drone Attack in Ukraine Before Putin-Trump Call

On Sunday, Russia attacked Ukraine with the greatest number of drones since the start of its invasion. This shocking, aggressive strike went largely unnoticed as it targeted every city across the nation. As of 8 a.m. this morning, Ukrainian air forces said that Russia had launched 273 drones in this especially fierce attack. Baruch/UNICEF This escalation occurs just as both countries prepare to enter high-level diplomatic talks—U.S.

The attack came just days after Russia and Ukraine held their first in-person negotiations in more than three years. President Vladimir Putin’s government has set harsh terms for any ceasefire. They insist that Ukraine relinquish territory, demilitarize, and agree to neutrality. Such terms have already been vetoed as “non-starters” by a reported member of Ukraine’s delegation.

Ukraine’s Call for Unconditional Ceasefire

Specifically, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signaled willingness to accept a ceasefire of at least 30 days with no preconditions. He emphasized the need for genuine diplomacy, stating, “I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.”

Following Wednesday’s drone attacks, Ukraine’s officials confirmed there were injuries to at least three civilians, including a four-year-old girl. Natalia Piven, a resident affected by the attack, recounted her harrowing experience:

“I simply cannot. I could clearly hear the drone flying right towards my house.” – Natalia Piven

With tensions still rising, the broader geopolitical picture is still precarious. President Trump and President Putin are scheduled to discuss the proposed ceasefire on Monday. Prior to that, leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Poland are scheduled to meet with Trump.

Intelligence reports coming from Ukraine show that Russia may be preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile. This is a new event that may occur later on Sunday. With this announced expansion of hostilities comes justified concern about a new precedent for escalating hostilities even farther.

Russia’s Ceasefire Preconditions and Ukraine’s Position

This is partly because Russia has indicated it might be open to some form of ceasefire. Nevertheless, they put forward strict preconditions – principally, to halt arms deliveries to Kyiv. Ukrainian officials have been clear that any peace talks should address the conflict’s so-called “root causes.” They are convinced that merely stopping the hostilities will not lead to enduring peace.

President Trump has once again doubled down on his stance of negotiating hand in hand with Russia. An unnamed source confirmed:

“President Trump has made it very clear, that if President Putin does not negotiate in good faith, that the United States will not hesitate to up the Russia sanctions along with our European partners.”

This statement underscores the potential ramifications for Russia should it fail to engage sincerely in discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Author’s Opinion The recent drone barrage highlights the fragility of peace prospects amid escalating violence and deeply entrenched demands from both sides. Genuine diplomacy will require flexibility and trust that currently appear lacking. Without addressing the underlying causes of the conflict and balancing security concerns with meaningful negotiations, the risk remains high that military escalation will continue despite talks.

Featured image credit: Алесь Усцінаў via Pexels

