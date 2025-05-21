SurgeGraph Launches New 3-Month Plan at Limited-Time Introductory Price

SurgeGraph, the AI content writing tool, today announced the launch of a new 3-month plan designed to make its advanced long-form content generation tools more accessible. The plan is available immediately for $99.99 as part of an introductory pricing offer.

With this launch, SurgeGraph aims to provide greater flexibility for users who need a short-term, high-output content solution without committing to a full-year subscription.

The new plan includes:

2,000 article generations using a user-provided API key (BYOK)

30 article generations using GPT-4.1 with SurgeGraph’s built-in key

Support for multiple LLM models, including OpenAI, OpenRouter, and Gemini

Full access to all SurgeGraph features, including the Vertex AI writer, Topic Discovery, Auto-Optimizer, SEO tools, and even the beta features Flex and Knowledge

“This new plan was designed based on popular request from users looking for more pricing options,” said Sara Salim, the spokesperson from SurgeGraph. “By offering a high-value, low-commitment option, we’re helping more users experience what SurgeGraph can do for content production and organic growth.”

The $99.99 price point represents a significant discount compared to the standard monthly rate of $49.99. Additionally, the current introductory pricing is available for a limited time and will go up soon.

Those interested in taking advantage of the limited-time pricing offer of the new plan can do so at SurgeGraph’s website here: https://surgegraph.io.