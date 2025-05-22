Apple Reportedly Opens AI Platform for Developers to Build Upon

Apple is set to reveal new AI products and frameworks at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June, according to a Bloomberg report. These new tools will allow third-party developers to build software using Apple’s own AI models.

Apple’s strategy is to increase the reach and visibility of its AI technology, aiming to attract more attention and users in an increasingly competitive AI landscape. The new framework will enable developers to incorporate Apple Intelligence into their applications, with the company initially providing access to its smaller models.

In addition to the AI tools, WWDC is expected to showcase an overhaul of Apple’s operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also planning to introduce new device-specific features, including one aimed at improving battery management. A new Health app, which will leverage AI, is also reportedly in the works, though it won’t be released until next year.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s decision to open up its AI models to third-party developers is a crucial step for the company as it works to catch up with the more established players in the AI field. By offering a new framework for integration, Apple could foster innovation and drive greater adoption of its AI tools, positioning itself as a more formidable competitor. However, the true test will be whether developers actually embrace Apple’s AI tech, given the growing dominance of other platforms like Google and Microsoft. The future of Apple’s AI ambitions will depend heavily on how well it can balance offering valuable tools with ensuring seamless integration into the broader ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Mathieu Thouvenin via Flickr

