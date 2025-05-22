DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Reportedly Opens AI Platform for Developers to Build Upon

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 22, 2025

Apple Reportedly Opens AI Platform for Developers to Build Upon

Apple is set to reveal new AI products and frameworks at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June, according to a Bloomberg report. These new tools will allow third-party developers to build software using Apple’s own AI models.

Apple’s strategy is to increase the reach and visibility of its AI technology, aiming to attract more attention and users in an increasingly competitive AI landscape. The new framework will enable developers to incorporate Apple Intelligence into their applications, with the company initially providing access to its smaller models.

In addition to the AI tools, WWDC is expected to showcase an overhaul of Apple’s operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also planning to introduce new device-specific features, including one aimed at improving battery management. A new Health app, which will leverage AI, is also reportedly in the works, though it won’t be released until next year.

What The Author Thinks

Apple’s decision to open up its AI models to third-party developers is a crucial step for the company as it works to catch up with the more established players in the AI field. By offering a new framework for integration, Apple could foster innovation and drive greater adoption of its AI tools, positioning itself as a more formidable competitor. However, the true test will be whether developers actually embrace Apple’s AI tech, given the growing dominance of other platforms like Google and Microsoft. The future of Apple’s AI ambitions will depend heavily on how well it can balance offering valuable tools with ensuring seamless integration into the broader ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Mathieu Thouvenin via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Ransomware Attack Causes System-Wide Tech Outage Across Major Medical Network
May 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
Jet 7 Academy Named Best Flight School on the East Coast for 2025
May 22, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google’s AI Mode Is Set to Transform Everyone’s Search Experience
May 22, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801