Trump Pushes Republicans to Support His ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill

US President Donald Trump made his personal, last-minute, eleventh hour pitch to House Republicans on Tuesday. In exchange, he encouraged them to support his centerpiece, $60 billion budget plan. Even with the personal pitch, the bill’s future is unclear as it moves closer to a full House vote. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has set a deadline for the legislation to be passed by Memorial Day, May 26.

Given that the Republican party has a very slim majority in the House, even a few members’ wavering support could sink the bill. Congressman Jodey Arrington remarked that many members found Trump’s presentation convincing. Some Republicans continue to raise objections. This is particularly true for taxpayers hailing from saltier states such as New York, California and New Jersey.

Proposed Tax Reforms and Procedural Setbacks

The governor’s proposed budget includes some major tax reforms, most notably tripling the allowable property-tax deduction for couples from $10,000 to $30,000. Last week the legislation suffered a serious blow when it went down in flames during a key procedural committee vote. This procedural blow is the first big legislative bruise for Trump in this, his second term.

Following the committee’s move, Trump has been working furiously to lobby individual Republicans to attract their support. About half a dozen members have expressed their reluctance to support the bill, with Congressman Mike Lawler of New York stating, “As it stands right now, I do not support the bill.” Lawler has further emphasized his position by saying, “While I respect the president, I’m not budging on it.”

Though it faces these hurdles, hopeful lawmakers, mostly of the Democratic persuasion, are still dreaming that the bill has legs. Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis commented on the ongoing negotiations: “They’re fighting for their districts and they should be but when it comes time to vote for the bill, it’s get the best deal possible and vote for the bill.”

Trump attempted to minimize the blowback he received from conservatives following his meeting with House Republicans. He stated, “This was a meeting of love; there was great unity in that room. We’re going to have a great victory.”

Contentious Tax Breaks and GOP Divisions

Hidden in this budget proposal is the equivalent of almost $5 trillion in tax breaks. It exposes the GOP’s fault lines on making big cuts to healthcare programs that disproportionately serve lower-income Americans.

This has left some Republicans concerned that the bill is not enough. For others, that Trump’s call for unification and his promise to cut spending fits them like a glove with their priorities. Congressman Jodey Arrington praised Trump’s message, stating, “His push to unify, keep the focus on reducing spending, on rooting out waste and reminding us what’s at stake was exactly the right message, and the right tone.”

As the deadline approaches, the Republican party’s internal disagreements may test their ability to deliver on this significant piece of legislation. Representative Andy Harris remarked on the challenges facing Trump: “The president I don’t think convinced enough people that the bill is adequate the way it is.”

Author’s Opinion The GOP’s narrow majority and internal divisions make passing this $60 billion budget plan a precarious task. While Trump’s efforts to unify his party around spending cuts and tax reforms are clear, the resistance from key Republicans highlights deeper disagreements that could undermine legislative success. Achieving consensus will require addressing both fiscal concerns and the varied interests of the party’s diverse constituencies.

Featured image credit: Heute

