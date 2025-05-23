Nintendo Boosts Switch 2 Sales Forecast to 20 Million Units

The Nintendo Switch 2, which already has record-breaking demand, is now projected to sell even more.

That’s 20 million units to be exact, according to Bloomberg. The report says Nintendo has partnered with Samsung to produce the main chips for the gaming console in order to meet the increasing demand. Initially, Nintendo expected to sell around 15 million Switch 2 consoles by March 2026, which is the end of the company’s fiscal year. Now, sales projections are reportedly even higher.

Advanced Chip Technology

Samsung is reportedly developing a customized chip using an 8-nanometer process for the Switch 2. “The production pace should be fast enough for Nintendo to ship more than 20 million units of the console by March next year,” according to Bloomberg sources.

The Switch 2 is the latest version of the original Switch, which was released in 2017. Given that Nintendo hadn’t released a new Switch for eight years, expectations were high. The Switch 2 won’t be released until June 5, but early access reviewers have said those high expectations were firmly met.

Nintendo shared major updates to the gaming console including more horsepower, features for live gaming with friends, and Joy-Cons that also function as computer mice. Pre-orders alone crashed retailer sites in April, and the Switch 2 completely sold out. Even with the $449.99 price tag, people really seem to want it.

Thankfully, the Switch 2 will be restocked, partly thanks to this new Samsung partnership.

Author’s Opinion The Nintendo Switch 2’s soaring demand isn’t just a win for gamers; it’s a clear sign that well-executed hardware innovation paired with strong brand loyalty can still drive huge consumer excitement in an era dominated by software and streaming. The partnership with Samsung highlights how important supply chain and chip manufacturing are in meeting global demand today. This momentum also shows how companies that nurture ecosystem features—like the Switch’s unique Joy-Cons and social gaming focus—can thrive even amid fierce competition from mobile and PC gaming. The Switch 2 might just set a new standard for hybrid consoles and inspire others to rethink what gaming hardware can be.

Featured image credit: Everton via GoodFon

