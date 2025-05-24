Amazon Launches AI Audio Summaries for Select Products

Amazon is testing short-form AI-powered audio product summaries on select product pages, the company announced on Wednesday. These audio summaries are narrated by what Amazon calls “AI-powered shopping experts,” who highlight key product features, customer reviews, and information gathered from across the web.

Users can access these summaries by tapping the “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon Shopping app. Amazon plans to test the feature primarily on products that typically require more consideration before purchase.

Purpose Behind the Audio Summaries

The goal of this feature is to help customers save time and absorb important product information through a conversational, discussion-style format.

“The feature makes product research fun and convenient — it’s like having helpful friends discuss potential purchases to make your shopping easier, even if you’re multitasking or on the go,” the company said in a blog post.

Currently, the summaries are available on select products to some U.S. customers. Amazon intends to expand the feature to more products and additional customers in the U.S. over the coming months.

Amazon explains that the feature uses large language models (LLMs) to generate scripts by pulling content from customer reviews and web information, then transforms that content into short-form audio clips.

This feature complements Amazon’s existing AI-powered shopping tools, such as Rufus, a generative AI shopping assistant, and Interests, an AI feature that tracks new products matching users’ preferences.

Amazon isn’t alone in leveraging short-form AI-powered audio to deliver quick, efficient information. Last year, Google introduced Audio Overviews in its NotebookLM, enabling users to generate podcasts with AI virtual hosts based on documents shared with the AI assistant, such as course materials or legal briefs.

What The Author Thinks This new AI-powered audio summary feature is a smart move by Amazon, especially for busy shoppers who want quick yet comprehensive product insights without reading through lengthy descriptions and reviews. However, the success of such features will depend heavily on the accuracy and relevance of the AI-generated content. If done right, it could revolutionize the way we shop online, making product research more accessible and engaging — particularly for users who prefer listening over reading.

Featured image credit: Phil Murphy via Flickr

