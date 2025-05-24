On May 22nd, The 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair opened in Shenzhen

A total of 6,280 government delegations, cultural institutions and enterprises participated in this fair, including nearly 300 well-known cultural enterprises such as the top 30 national cultural enterprises and leading brand enterprises at home and abroad.

– 305 overseas exhibitors from 65 countries and regions around the world participated online and offline, accounting for 20% of the total exhibitors.

This expo focuses on digital entertainment, artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, new consumption and other tracks, comprehensively displaying new business forms of cultural industry and new consumption scenarios such as AI technology performances and AI co-creation interaction. It realizes the global premiere of many products, holds more than 150 new product launches, and attracts more than 100 relevant institutions across the country to exhibit popular cultural and creative products.

The 21st ICIF will give full play to the function of “super trading platform for cultural products and services”, trading more than 4,000 investment and financing projects and holding nearly 300 trading activities.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOcPrEbsu0g