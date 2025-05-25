Google Introduces Personalized Smart Replies Feature for Gmail Users

Gmail’s Smart Replies are evolving beyond simple responses like “Will do,” “Thank you,” and “Apologies.” Powered by Gemini AI, the feature will soon generate fully detailed replies that match your tone and context.

Called Personalized Smart Replies, this feature draws on your previous emails and Google Drive files to offer suggestions with specific details that are more relevant and accurate, reducing the need for you to dig through your inbox and documents manually.

In a demo at Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai responded to a friend asking for tips on a road trip from Colorado to Utah. Before drafting the reply, Gemini reviewed his notes in Drive and past bookings in Gmail to pull together an itinerary for a trip to Zion National Park. It then generated three detailed responses in Pichai’s writing style. He chose one, made edits, and sent it.

Privacy and User Control

Google emphasizes that the feature only activates with your permission, addressing privacy concerns about AI accessing personal emails and files to mimic your writing style.

Personalized Smart Replies will be available to all Gemini subscribers this summer.

Two additional Gemini-powered features will arrive in Gmail next quarter. One is an inbox cleanup tool that lets you automate email management, such as deleting messages from specific contacts at set intervals. The other allows you to schedule appointments directly from your email draft by clicking a calendar icon, where Gemini will suggest your next available time slot.

Author’s Opinion The idea of an AI crafting emails that sound like you is undeniably convenient, but it also raises important questions about privacy and control. While automating mundane email tasks can boost productivity, the tradeoff of allowing AI deep access to your personal communications could feel invasive to many. The key will be transparency and user control—ensuring that people truly understand how their data is used and can easily opt in or out. AI that helps without overstepping boundaries will likely be the winning formula.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.