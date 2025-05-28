WhatsApp’s Official iPad App Is Here at Last

After much anticipation, WhatsApp has finally released its dedicated iPad app. The long wait is over, and the app is now available for download from the App Store.

Features Tailored for iPad Users

WhatsApp’s new iPad app supports video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, screen sharing, and the use of both front and back cameras. It fully integrates with iPadOS multitasking features, including Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, allowing users to chat while multitasking. Additionally, the app supports input from the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for an enhanced experience.

WhatsApp ensures that messages, calls, and media stay synchronized across your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. The app continues to provide end-to-end encryption for all communications. For added privacy, the chat lock feature lets users secure conversations, which is especially useful for those who share their iPads.

What The Author Thinks This release is long overdue but greatly welcomed. Native apps tailored for the iPad significantly improve user experience compared to scaled-up phone versions or web-based access. WhatsApp’s iPad app, with its multitasking support and privacy features, shows Meta is finally catching up to user expectations on Apple’s tablet platform.

