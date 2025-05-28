DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

WhatsApp’s Official iPad App Is Here at Last

ByYasmeeta Oon

May 28, 2025

WhatsApp’s Official iPad App Is Here at Last

After much anticipation, WhatsApp has finally released its dedicated iPad app. The long wait is over, and the app is now available for download from the App Store.

Features Tailored for iPad Users

WhatsApp’s new iPad app supports video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, screen sharing, and the use of both front and back cameras. It fully integrates with iPadOS multitasking features, including Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over, allowing users to chat while multitasking. Additionally, the app supports input from the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil for an enhanced experience.

WhatsApp ensures that messages, calls, and media stay synchronized across your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices. The app continues to provide end-to-end encryption for all communications. For added privacy, the chat lock feature lets users secure conversations, which is especially useful for those who share their iPads.

What The Author Thinks

This release is long overdue but greatly welcomed. Native apps tailored for the iPad significantly improve user experience compared to scaled-up phone versions or web-based access. WhatsApp’s iPad app, with its multitasking support and privacy features, shows Meta is finally catching up to user expectations on Apple’s tablet platform.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Macron Downplays Viral Video of Wife’s ‘Shove’ as ‘Horsing Around’
May 28, 2025 Dayne Lee
Canada Faces Major Hurdle as NATO Sets New 5 Percent Spending Goal
May 28, 2025 Dayne Lee
Samsung Eyes $100 Million Investment in Medical Imaging Startup Exo
May 28, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801