DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

YouTube Surpasses Disney and Netflix in TV Viewing

ByHilary Ong

May 31, 2025

YouTube Surpasses Disney and Netflix in TV Viewing

Nielsen’s latest report highlights YouTube’s growing dominance in the television viewing landscape. The platform has maintained the largest share of TV audience time for three months straight, marking a notable shift in how people consume video content.

Nielsen’s April 2025 Media Distributor Gauge Report

According to Nielsen’s April 2025 “Media Distributor Gauge,” YouTube now accounts for 12.4% of total TV viewing time. This is an increase from 12% in March and a substantial rise from just 9.6% a year earlier.

This growth places YouTube ahead of major media companies like Disney, Paramount, and Netflix. Disney held the second-largest share in April, with 10.7% of total viewing time.

Internal YouTube data shows that televisions were the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, emphasizing its central role in home entertainment.

YouTube recently announced a landmark deal with the NFL during its annual Upfront event. For the first time, YouTube will be the exclusive live broadcaster of the season’s opening Friday NFL game, streaming it globally. This move is expected to further increase YouTube’s share of TV viewing.

Author’s Opinion

YouTube’s steady rise in TV viewing share signals a broader transformation in the media industry. As viewers seek more flexible, on-demand content and live sports, platforms like YouTube are redefining what “television” means. Traditional networks and streaming services must innovate rapidly to keep pace with this shift or risk losing relevance in the living room.

Featured image credit: Shugo Nozaki via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Tesla’s European Sales Continue to Plummet Despite Model Y Refresh
May 31, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Ohio Functional Rehab Advances Digital Integration in Multidisciplinary Care for Car Accident Injuries
May 31, 2025 Ethan Lin
Shout Softly Shirts Announces Launch of New Wearable Art Line Inspired by Master Painters and Social Justice Themes
May 31, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801