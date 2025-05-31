YouTube Surpasses Disney and Netflix in TV Viewing

Nielsen’s latest report highlights YouTube’s growing dominance in the television viewing landscape. The platform has maintained the largest share of TV audience time for three months straight, marking a notable shift in how people consume video content.

Nielsen’s April 2025 Media Distributor Gauge Report

According to Nielsen’s April 2025 “Media Distributor Gauge,” YouTube now accounts for 12.4% of total TV viewing time. This is an increase from 12% in March and a substantial rise from just 9.6% a year earlier.

This growth places YouTube ahead of major media companies like Disney, Paramount, and Netflix. Disney held the second-largest share in April, with 10.7% of total viewing time.

Internal YouTube data shows that televisions were the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025, emphasizing its central role in home entertainment.

YouTube recently announced a landmark deal with the NFL during its annual Upfront event. For the first time, YouTube will be the exclusive live broadcaster of the season’s opening Friday NFL game, streaming it globally. This move is expected to further increase YouTube’s share of TV viewing.

Author’s Opinion YouTube’s steady rise in TV viewing share signals a broader transformation in the media industry. As viewers seek more flexible, on-demand content and live sports, platforms like YouTube are redefining what “television” means. Traditional networks and streaming services must innovate rapidly to keep pace with this shift or risk losing relevance in the living room.

Featured image credit: Shugo Nozaki via Flickr

