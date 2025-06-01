DMR News

Robert Stewart Jr., Virginia Entrepreneur, Launches Scholarship and Grant Programs to Support College Students Nationwide

ByEthan Lin

Jun 1, 2025

Arlington, VA — The Robert Stewart Scholarship Fund is proud to announce two new financial aid opportunities for students across the United States: the Robert Stewart Jr. Scholarship for Criminal Justice Students and the Robert Stewart Jr. Grant for First- and Second-Year Students. Each award offers a one-time $1,000 grant to support students in achieving their academic and professional goals.

Applications are now open, with deadlines set for May 1, 2026, and winners to be announced on May 15, 2026. Full eligibility details and application forms are available at robertsstewartjrscholarship.com and robertstewartjrgrant.com.

With over 25 years of entrepreneurial success and a deep-rooted passion for education, Robert Stewart Jr. created these programs to provide meaningful support to students with big dreams and strong leadership potential. Both the scholarship and the grant reflect Stewart’s belief that education is a cornerstone of equity, empowerment, and long-term community impact.

“I believe every student—no matter their background—deserves a fair chance to succeed through education,” said Stewart. “These programs are about investing in leadership, service, and potential.”

Scholarship Eligibility – Criminal Justice Focus

Applicants for the Robert Stewart Jr. Scholarship for Criminal Justice Students must:

  • Be a graduating high school senior attending a U.S. college or university.
  • Maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.
  • Demonstrate leadership in school and community.
  • Submit a 500–1000-word essay explaining what inspires them to pursue a career in criminal justice.
  • Provide two letters of recommendation.

More information and the application form can be found at robertsstewartjrscholarship.com.

Grant Eligibility – Business-Focused Essay

The Robert Stewart Jr. Grant is open to first- or second-year college students who submit a compelling 500–1000-word essay answering:

 If you could start a business, what would it be and why?

Additional requirements:

  • Provide two letters of recommendation.
  • Submit all materials by May 1, 2026.

Students can apply at robertstewartjrgrant.com.

These initiatives complement Stewart’s broader efforts to promote educational advancement, as outlined on his official site robertsstewartjr.com, where visitors can learn more about his mission, achievements, and social impact.

About Robert Stewart Jr Scholarship Fund

The Robert Stewart Jr. Scholarship Fund is dedicated to empowering the next generation of students by reducing the financial barriers to higher education. This annual scholarship reflects Robert Stewart Jr.’s commitment to leadership, education, and community service. As a successful entrepreneur and advocate for youth development, Robert established the fund to support students who demonstrate academic promise, civic responsibility, and a passion for creating positive change.

SOURCE: Robert Stewart Jr., Virginia Scholarship Initiative

