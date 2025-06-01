A groundbreaking project titled “Risk Management Automation & Credit Alert System”, developed between 2023 and 2024 in the U.S., has introduced a new paradigm in how financial institutions monitor and respond to emerging credit, interest rate, and liquidity risks.

Designed and led by Yunpeng Zhao, the project developed a real-time dynamic credit risk alert system that integrates Credit Default Swap (CDS) spreads, bond yields, and other market indicators to anticipate potential risk exposures. The system offers an early warning mechanism that enhances counterparty and market risk sensitivity, significantly improving risk oversight and compliance response times.

Beyond predictive credit analytics, the project automated the monitoring and reporting of key liquidity and interest rate risks, such as Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR). These enhancements reduced reporting time by over 90% and lowered error rates by 98%, drastically improving both operational efficiency and regulatory transparency.

Key Highlights:

Boosted the bank’s sensitivity to systemic and counterparty risks, enabling faster, data-informed decisions in high-volatility environments.

Directly contributed to safeguarding the security of U.S. depositors and enhancing the stability of the broader financial system.

Serves as a benchmark regulatory model for risk automation, with potential replicability across the global banking industry.

The project’s innovation was recognized at the institutional level: Zhao’s automated P&L forecasting solution for interest rate swaps (IRS) portfolios was selected as the 2024 “Outstanding Project of the Year” by the Bank of China’s U.S. branch and progressed to the semifinals of the bank’s global innovation competition.

Building on the success of the initial system, Zhao has continued to lead efforts to enhance financial risk infrastructure across the U.S. banking sector. Building on the success of the initial system, Zhao has continued to lead advancements in financial risk technology. Since the second half of 2023, he has focused on enhancing predictive modeling and automation frameworks within risk management systems, applying real-time market data and machine learning tools to refine credit risk alerts and liquidity stress testing. His ongoing work contributes to greater transparency, operational agility, and regulatory responsiveness across financial institutions in the United States.

The ongoing initiative leverages machine learning–driven predictive models and live market monitoring tools to enable early detection of systemic risks and improve coordination among banking institutions. By facilitating the exchange of risk-related data, the platform aims to address a long-standing gap in interbank visibility, particularly in moments of financial stress.

This joint platform not only enhances depositor protection and systemic resilience but also sets a regulatory and technological precedent that may serve as a blueprint for other regional and mid-sized banks in the United States. Zhao's leadership in this ongoing project underscores his continued influence and expertise in the evolving landscape of financial risk management and regulatory innovation.