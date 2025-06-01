Apple Extends Self Service Repair Program to iPads

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to include iPads. The program empowers iPad owners to perform repairs at home by providing access to repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, troubleshooting tools, and rental toolkits.

Starting Thursday, owners of the following iPad models will be able to order repair kits and components: iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16). Available parts include displays, batteries, cameras, and external charging ports.

“At Apple, our goal is to create the world’s greatest products that last as long as possible,” said Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare. “With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy.”

Self Service Repair Program Details

Launched in 2022, the Self Service Repair program offers consumers the ability to repair their devices at home by accessing the same repair manuals used by Apple Stores and authorized service providers.

Currently, the program supports 65 Apple products, including the recent iPhone 16e, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio. Canada is set to become the 34th country where the program will be available.

Apple also shared more about its Genuine Parts Distributor program, which enables independent mobile repair professionals to purchase genuine Apple parts through authorized third-party distributors. In the U.S., distributors like MobileSentrix supply parts, while in Europe, MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop provide authorized access.

Initially focused on iPhone repair parts — such as displays, batteries, and charging ports — the program will begin offering iPad parts starting tomorrow.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s move to expand its Self Service Repair program to iPads marks a positive shift toward consumer empowerment and sustainability. By providing genuine parts and official guidance, Apple not only helps users extend the lifespan of their devices but also counters the growing e-waste problem. However, the program’s success will depend on user confidence and accessibility, as repair can be challenging for those unfamiliar with technical fixes.

Featured image credit: Everton via GoodFon

