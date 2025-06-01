Telegram Announces Partnership With Musk’s xAI

AI tools developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI are set to be incorporated into the popular messaging platform Telegram.

Telegram’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, announced that his company will distribute xAI’s AI assistant, Grok, to Telegram’s more than one billion users and integrate it directly into its apps.

The partnership, expected to last one year, will see Telegram receive $300 million (£223 million) in cash and equity from xAI, along with 50% of the revenue generated from xAI subscriptions sold via Telegram.

“Together, we win!” Durov declared on social media.

This move comes shortly after Meta integrated AI features into WhatsApp, a step that was met with some user complaints and prompted Meta to defend the update.

Media analyst Hanna Kahlert from Midia Research explained to BBC News that the merging of social platforms and AI tools reflects a broader trend where the two technologies are increasingly intertwined.

However, she questioned whether this is what users truly want. “People primarily use social platforms to connect with friends and view their updates,” Kahlert said. “Introducing AI into direct messaging may undermine that trust and distract from what makes these platforms unique.”

The Controversial Figures Behind the Deal

This collaboration brings together two notable figures in the tech world, both of whom have sparked controversy.

Pavel Durov was arrested in France in August 2024 over accusations that Telegram did not adequately moderate illegal content. Critics have labeled Telegram as a “dark web in your pocket” due to alleged criminal activity on the platform.

Durov denies these accusations and insists Telegram cooperates with law enforcement on matters involving drug trafficking, child sexual abuse material, and fraud. The company also rejects claims that its moderation policies are insufficient.

Elon Musk, known for his diverse tech ventures ranging from Neuralink to SpaceX, plays a prominent role in the administration of President Donald Trump and has been a significant political donor.

Musk’s involvement in AI dates back to co-founding OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, though he later departed and entered a dispute with OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman over the company’s direction. Musk also led a failed attempt to acquire OpenAI earlier this year.

He has since focused on developing xAI as a rival AI company. In March, Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) valued xAI at $80 billion (£61.8 billion).

Author’s Opinion The partnership between Telegram and xAI highlights the growing fusion of social media and AI technology. While the integration of AI assistants like Grok promises new functionality and personalized user experiences, it also raises important questions about privacy, moderation, and user trust. Balancing innovation with user expectations will be crucial for platforms like Telegram to avoid alienating their core user base.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.