DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Meta AI Reaches One Billion Monthly Active Users

ByHilary Ong

Jun 2, 2025

Meta AI Reaches One Billion Monthly Active Users

Meta AI has hit a significant milestone, reaching one billion monthly active users across its apps, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. This number doubles the 500 million monthly active users reported in September 2024.

Zuckerberg outlined Meta’s priorities for the year, emphasizing deepening user experience with a focus on personalization, voice conversations, and entertainment. The company aims to build Meta AI into the leading personal AI assistant.

Plans for Monetization Through Paid Services

While still developing the AI assistant, Zuckerberg said Meta plans to create a business model around it. Future upgrades may include paid recommendations or launching a subscription service that allows users to pay for increased computing power and capabilities.

If Meta moves forward with a subscription service, it would compete directly with popular AI chat applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This milestone follows closely after Meta launched a standalone Meta AI app last month.

Author’s Opinion

Reaching one billion monthly active users marks a pivotal moment for Meta AI, showing how integrated AI assistants are becoming in everyday digital life. As Meta pushes personalization and voice capabilities, it’s clear AI is moving beyond novelty into essential utility. Monetization through subscriptions or paid features seems inevitable, and how users respond to this will shape the future of AI accessibility and innovation.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Amazon AI Partnership Brings New York Times Content to Alexa
Jun 2, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Apple Said to Bear 25% Tariffs, Not Consumers, According to Trump Official
Jun 2, 2025 Dayne Lee
Sterilized Window Tinting Announces Rapid Growth as a Leading Ceramic Window Tint Provider in New England
Jun 2, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801