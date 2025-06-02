Meta AI Reaches One Billion Monthly Active Users

Meta AI has hit a significant milestone, reaching one billion monthly active users across its apps, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. This number doubles the 500 million monthly active users reported in September 2024.

Zuckerberg outlined Meta’s priorities for the year, emphasizing deepening user experience with a focus on personalization, voice conversations, and entertainment. The company aims to build Meta AI into the leading personal AI assistant.

Plans for Monetization Through Paid Services

While still developing the AI assistant, Zuckerberg said Meta plans to create a business model around it. Future upgrades may include paid recommendations or launching a subscription service that allows users to pay for increased computing power and capabilities.

If Meta moves forward with a subscription service, it would compete directly with popular AI chat applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This milestone follows closely after Meta launched a standalone Meta AI app last month.

Author’s Opinion Reaching one billion monthly active users marks a pivotal moment for Meta AI, showing how integrated AI assistants are becoming in everyday digital life. As Meta pushes personalization and voice capabilities, it’s clear AI is moving beyond novelty into essential utility. Monetization through subscriptions or paid features seems inevitable, and how users respond to this will shape the future of AI accessibility and innovation.

