Trump Administration Prohibits Agencies From Considering Race or Gender in Hiring

The Trump administration issued new guidelines on Thursday that prohibit federal agencies from factoring race or gender into hiring decisions. These directives are part of a Merit Hiring Plan distributed to agency leaders, which also instructs agencies to avoid hiring individuals unwilling to “faithfully serve the Executive Branch.”

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) criticized the existing federal hiring system for overemphasizing diversity and equity quotas, which they say often resulted in hiring unqualified personnel. The new memo builds on an executive order President Donald Trump signed on his first day in office to “restore merit to government service.” It follows the administration’s moves to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs across federal agencies and their efforts to extend this approach to federal contractors.

Emphasis on Loyalty to the President

The hiring plan comes amid ongoing reductions in federal staff, known as reductions in force (RIFs), although several courts have put these layoffs on hold. Additionally, agencies are restricted to hiring one new employee for every four who leave.

Critics of the memo argue it seeks to reshape the federal workforce’s loyalty toward the president rather than the American public. Max Stier, CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, expressed concern over a new application question asking candidates how they would support the president’s executive orders and policies. Stier called this “deeply problematic,” viewing it as prioritizing personal loyalty over rule of law and job functions. He also warned that political appointees’ involvement in hiring could undermine merit-based recruitment.

Streamlining Hiring and Removing Degree Requirements

OPM aims to reduce hiring time to under 80 days and encourages a shift toward skills-based hiring by removing unnecessary degree requirements, a reform supported across party lines. However, the memo insists on “rigorous, job-related assessments” to ensure selections are made on merit rather than “skin color or academic pedigree,” underscoring Republican priorities.

The 30-page directive orders agencies to stop using data on race, sex, ethnicity, or underrepresentation in recruitment, retention, or promotion. It also bans the release of workforce demographic data by these categories and terminates any programs linked to hiring, training, or promotions based on such criteria. Violations may result in disciplinary action for involved employees.

OPM’s memo states that diversity or equity claims do not justify discrimination based on protected characteristics. It also critiques elite universities, promoting recruitment from state schools, community colleges, religious institutions, homeschooling networks, faith-based groups, and the military, aiming to broaden the early career talent pool.

Author’s Opinion While promoting meritocracy and streamlining hiring processes are valid goals, ignoring systemic barriers by banning considerations of race or gender risks undermining genuine efforts to build a diverse and representative federal workforce. True merit should include diverse perspectives and equal opportunity, not just raw qualifications measured in isolation. This policy may inadvertently perpetuate existing inequities under the guise of fairness.

Featured image credit: NCinDC via Flickr

