Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Replace Google Gemini as Default AI Chatbot

Samsung is reportedly moving toward a deal with AI company Perplexity to better integrate its services into the next Galaxy S26 series, Bloomberg sources say. This could mark a shift away from the traditionally Google-centric AI features found on Samsung’s Android phones.

Earlier reports revealed that both Samsung and Motorola were negotiating with Perplexity to integrate AI tools into their devices. Motorola has already incorporated Perplexity into its new Razr series. While Samsung has not yet announced any official partnership, insiders suggest a deal could be finalized before the end of 2025.

Browser, Bixby, and Beyond

Sources indicate Samsung plans to preload Perplexity on its phones and embed the AI company’s search functionality directly within Samsung’s Internet Browser. There are also talks to enhance Samsung’s Bixby assistant with Perplexity’s technology.

Although Samsung has leaned more on Google’s Gemini AI recently, this potential collaboration could give Bixby a much-needed boost in search capabilities.

The two companies are reportedly exploring the development of a new “AI-infused” operating system. Samsung has a history of experimenting with alternatives to Google’s OS, notably Tizen during the 2010s.

While this new OS would be a long-term project, it shows Samsung’s interest in diversifying its AI and software ecosystem.

What to Expect and Market Impact

If the deal is finalized soon, it likely won’t be ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 launches rumored for August 2025. Instead, it’s expected to debut with the Galaxy S26 series, anticipated in early 2026.

As the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, Samsung’s move to make Perplexity the default AI search tool could significantly boost Perplexity’s user base, especially after capturing four of the top global phone sales spots in Q1 2025.

Last week, Perplexity AI launched its new Labs project, which integrates computer code, reports, spreadsheets, and more — currently available exclusively to Pro subscribers.

Author’s Opinion Samsung’s potential partnership with Perplexity signals a notable pivot in the AI assistant space, challenging Google’s stronghold on Android devices. By enhancing Bixby and integrating Perplexity’s search directly into its browser, Samsung is positioning itself to offer a unique AI experience that could differentiate its devices in a crowded market. However, this shift carries risks, as users are accustomed to Google’s ecosystem. Success will depend on Perplexity’s ability to deliver seamless, reliable AI services that can rival or surpass Google’s offerings.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.