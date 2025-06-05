Samsung’s Next Foldable Phone Will Be an Ultra Model

Samsung is raising the stakes in the foldable phone market.

In a somewhat vague press release on Wednesday, Samsung announced the “next chapter of Ultra.” The messaging is ambiguous—does this mean the Galaxy S Ultra is going foldable, or is the Galaxy Z Fold adopting the Ultra branding? The company hasn’t made this clear.

Samsung said its customers want “an Ultra-experience that goes beyond a simple list of upgraded features in a smaller and more portable form factor.” The announcement hints at a foldable device with a “powerful camera” and “seamless AI integration,” but offered few specifics.

What We Know So Far About the New Foldable

Samsung plans to launch this foldable Galaxy Ultra phone this summer, likely in July. Based on the teaser video, expect a large, vertically foldable device—a likely successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It remains unclear if the “Ultra” name signals just a more powerful Galaxy Z Fold or if the device will differ more substantially from Samsung’s current foldable flagship.

Leaks suggest the new foldable will be extremely thin when folded—around 8.2 millimeters. Other rumored features include:

A 200-megapixel main camera

A new under-display camera

A 4,400mAh battery

What The Author Thinks Samsung’s move to combine the “Ultra” branding with its foldable line signals a clear intent to blur the lines between flagship power and innovative form factor. With thinner designs and flagship-level cameras, Samsung is setting the stage to make foldables not just a novelty, but a must-have for premium smartphone buyers.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

