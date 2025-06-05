High Noon Judo Announces Back-to-Back National Title Victory at 2025 USA Judo Senior National Championships

National Champions Announced: High Noon Judo Claims Second Consecutive Title

High Noon Judo, a martial arts academy based in Alexandria, Virginia, has secured its second consecutive “Best Academy” title at the 2025 USA Judo Senior National Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama. The victory, organized under the nonprofit Martial Arts for Social Transformation, Equity, and Rights (MASTERs), marks a significant milestone in the academy’s young but rapidly growing history.

In only three years old, High Noon Judo amassed 15,250 points, far surpassing the runner-up academy’s 5,700 points. The team’s strategic approach and balanced athlete roster were pivotal to this outcome, reflecting strong leadership from Head Coach Dr. Christopher Round, supported by Assistant Coaches Jordan Stone, Heidi Holz, Alex Painter, Nathan Whitney, Brendan Raedy, Liam Donovan, and Olympians Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and Lauren Meece.

Performance Metrics Reflect Accelerated Growth

Fourteen athletes represented High Noon Judo at the championship, securing a total of 31 medals across 26 divisions: 16 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze. Competitors ranged in age from 17 to 64 and varied from competitive hobbyists to Olympic hopefuls.

Notably, Ekaterina Petri, Emma Bragg, and Nakapan Phungephorn scored enough points individually to place in the top 10 academies, underscoring the strength of High Noon’s coaching model and athlete development strategies. Female competitors in particular contributed heavily to the academy’s overall success.

Dr. Christopher Round Leads with Strategy and Structure

Head Coach and founder Dr. Christopher Round, a 4th-degree black belt in judo and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has been instrumental in the academy’s growth. Drawing on over 15 years of experience across corporate, nonprofit, and federal sectors, Dr. Round applies data science, scouting, and team management principles to modernize judo instruction through constraint-led and ecological pedagogies.

“This was an excellent performance on all levels,” Dr. Round commented. “Our elite competitors earned a dozen medals, while our hobbyists contributed 7,000 points. The development within our MASTERs fellows demonstrates the structure needed for long-term Olympic success.”

As Executive Director of MASTERs, Dr. Round emphasizes mentorship and community-building through martial arts. Board member Mike Bergman highlighted Dr. Round’s leadership, noting his technical instruction, scouting reports, professional support staff coordination, and the structured environment that enabled the team’s high performance.

Emerging Olympic Hopefuls Draw National Attention

High Noon Judo’s roster includes promising Olympic hopefuls who showcased strong performances at the championships. IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Timothy-Michael Spriggs and rising star Emma Bragg were standouts. Bragg’s gold medal in a black belt division marked a significant milestone for the program, while Spriggs earned silver in the Senior Open and multiple golds in other categories.

Seventeen-year-old Chloe Williams, a multi-sport athlete and MASTERs fellow, won gold in her age group and placed fifth in the senior division, exemplifying the program’s commitment to nurturing future Olympic talent.

“These athletes aren’t just winning medals,” said Dr. Round. “They’re progressing toward serious Olympic contention for 2028. Their success reflects the right environment, coaching, and support systems.”

MASTERs Model Produces Results on the Mat

The academy’s success extends beyond its core team, with strong performances from MASTERs fellows who benefit from elite coaching, competition funding, and individualized training. Fellows Emma Bragg, Chloe Williams, and Timothy-Michael Spriggs earned multiple medals in competitive divisions, while EJ Lynch continues to develop despite not medaling this year.

Bragg’s victory in a senior national black belt division was a program first. Fellow Chloe Williams commented, “MASTERs provides critical resources and guidance; aiming for the Olympics alone isn’t sustainable.”

Shared Leadership and Team Contribution

Player-coaches Heidi Holz, Alex Painter, and Liam Donovan contributed as both mentors and competitors, winning in their respective divisions and boosting the team’s medal tally. This shared leadership model reinforces High Noon Judo’s culture of inclusivity and development at all levels.

“High Noon Judo’s success isn’t limited to elite athletes,” Holz noted. “We foster a culture where hobbyists and high-performers alike have access to resources traditionally reserved for professionals.”

Outside competition, coaches, including Olympians Lauren Meece and Dr. Rhadi Ferguson provided real-time analysis and strategic input using data science and video review. Their coordinated efforts were credited with elevating the team’s competitive execution.

Dr. Ferguson said, “Dr. Round’s network of coaches delivered live tactical updates and match recommendations, resembling professional sports operations. This level of preparation and execution is rare in U.S. judo. I’m proud to work alongside him.”

Regional Recognition: Best Judo Academy in the DMV of 2025

High Noon Judo was named Best Judo Academy in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. The honor acknowledges excellence in instruction, athlete development, and community engagement. This distinction reflects consistent technical skill and coaching quality across High Noon’s judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling, striking, and yoga programs.

Outlook for the Future

Following this championship, High Noon Judo and MASTERs plan to expand their reach, deepen athlete support, and position themselves as a national hub for judo growth in the U.S. The success of athletes like Junior Pan Am Games team member Rhadi Ferguson Jr and two-time US Senior National Finalist Madeline Solis underlines the program’s ability to recruit and train female athletes.

Future initiatives include enhanced youth engagement, community programming, and increased resources for Olympic hopefuls. Dr. Round indicated forthcoming announcements will highlight regional expansion, partnerships, and new fellowships.

“The past two years mark only the beginning,” Dr. Round said. “We are building a foundation for sustained competitive excellence and community empowerment through martial arts. I am grateful to our coaches, athletes, owners Tim Dawson and Maia Matalon, past mentors, and my wife Maggie for their ongoing support.”

About Martial Arts for Social Transformation, Equity, and Rights (MASTERs)

MASTERs is a Northern Virginia nonprofit dedicated to community engagement and athletic development through martial arts, primarily judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The organization fosters equity, personal growth, and competitive advancement through programs like High Noon Judo. Founded by Dr. Christopher Round, MASTERs embraces the judo principle of Jita-Kyoei—mutual benefit and well-being—by combining elite coaching, mentorship, and strategic partnerships to develop champions and community leaders.

The nonprofit is supported by donors including the Labor’s International Union of America and partners such as High Noon BJJ & Fitness, led by Tim Dawson and Maia Matalon, who collaborate on the High Noon Judo program.

