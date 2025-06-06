DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Halts Rollout of Another AI-Powered Feature

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 6, 2025

Google Halts Rollout of Another AI-Powered Feature

Google has partially paused the rollout of its Gemini-powered “Ask Photos” feature in Google Photos, which lets users search images using conversational phrases like “Alice and me laughing.”

Reason for the Pause and Planned Improvements

The feature, first announced at last year’s Google I/O, began reaching select Android and iOS users in September. However, Google Photos product manager Jamie Aspinall said the rollout was paused at a small scale due to issues with latency, quality, and user experience. An improved version is expected within two weeks, aiming to restore the speed and accuracy users expect.

This is not the first time Google has paused an AI feature rollout. The company had to halt AI Overviews last year after the tool produced inaccurate responses and also temporarily blocked Gemini’s image generation due to erroneous outputs.

At the same time, Google introduced a new search feature in Google Photos that allows users to find exact text matches in photo file names, camera models, and captions by using quotation marks — a more precise way to search within photos.

What The Author Thinks

Pausing AI features to fix issues before wider release shows Google’s commitment to delivering reliable tools. Early AI technologies need time and careful testing to meet user expectations and avoid undermining trust.

Featured image credit: Tom’s Guide

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Trump’s 50 Percent Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Take Effect
Jun 6, 2025 Dayne Lee
Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Replace Google Gemini as Default AI Chatbot
Jun 5, 2025 Hilary Ong
China Says US Actions on Chips and Student Visas ‘Seriously Violate’ Tariff Truce
Jun 5, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801