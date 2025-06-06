IBM Acquires Data Analysis Startup Seek AI and Launches AI Accelerator in NYC

IBM announced Monday that it has acquired Seek AI, a startup that enables users to query enterprise data using natural language, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition aligns with IBM’s expanding focus on AI solutions tailored for businesses.

Integration with Watsonx AI Labs

Seek AI’s technology will become a core part of IBM’s new AI accelerator, Watsonx AI Labs, based in New York City. IBM aims to scale Seek’s platform, deploy critical solutions for clients, and support AI developers.

Sarah Nagy, CEO and founder of Seek AI, shared on LinkedIn, “We’ll scale our platform, deploy mission-critical solutions for IBM clients, empower the next generation of AI developers, and grow our team significantly.”

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, Seek AI offers tools that transform natural language questions into database queries, facilitating data analysis through a chatbot-style interface. The startup raised around $10 million from investors including Battery Ventures, Conviction Partners, and NJP Ventures before the acquisition.

Post-acquisition, Seek will relocate to One Madison, the site of IBM’s Manhattan offices and Watsonx AI Labs.

IBM’s AI Strategy and Local Investment

Ritika Gunnar, IBM’s GM of Data and AI, emphasized the importance of New York City as a hub for AI innovation. “Watsonx AI Labs is where the best AI developers gain access to world-class engineers and resources and build new businesses and applications. Anchoring this mission in NYC invests in a diverse, world-class talent pool.”

IBM’s Watsonx AI Labs will foster collaboration between IBM researchers, engineers, local colleges, and research institutions to build new AI solutions for enterprises.

Startups that succeed at Watsonx AI Labs will gain access to IBM’s resources and potentially receive investments from IBM Ventures and its $500 million enterprise AI fund.

What The Author Thinks IBM’s acquisition of Seek AI and launch of Watsonx AI Labs highlight a strategic shift toward embedding AI deeply in enterprise operations. By fostering innovation through local talent and startups, IBM positions itself not just as a technology provider but as an incubator for the next wave of AI solutions. This approach could accelerate the practical adoption of AI in businesses and maintain IBM’s competitive edge.

