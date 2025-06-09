Elon Musk and Donald Trump Exchange Barbs Within Their Digital Echo Chambers

The rivalry between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has gone public, playing out in their own distinct corners of the internet.

Musk uses his platform X to take direct jabs at Trump, while Trump fires back through Truth Social and appearances on Fox News.

Political Disagreements Ignite the Feud

The conflict escalated after Musk stepped down from leading Dogecoin (DOGE) and criticized Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” a spending package House Republicans passed in May. Musk called it “a disgusting abomination,” warning it would increase the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion over the next decade due to defense spending, immigration enforcement, and tax cuts.

The separated nature of their online attacks underscores fractures in their political alliance. It also highlights how influential social media and dedicated followings have become in shaping political narratives and voter perceptions.

Trump’s approach follows his usual playbook—discrediting potential rivals. For Musk, it’s riskier. His political provocations have already hurt Tesla’s market performance, and continued conflict could do more damage. Alternatively, Musk may be cultivating an anti-establishment image, positioning himself as a tech disruptor outside traditional political power structures.

Musk’s Political Moves and Public Opinion

Musk’s posts on X suggest he plans to oppose politicians supporting Trump’s budget bill in the 2026 midterms. He pinned a poll asking if the U.S. needs a new political party representing the majority middle, with over 82% of nearly one million voters agreeing.

Although Musk recently said he’d step back from politics to focus on his businesses, Trump appears intent on retaliating. On Truth Social, Trump accused Musk of going “CRAZY” over the administration’s removal of the EV tax credit mandate, which Trump falsely claimed forced everyone to buy electric vehicles.

Musk countered on X, denying knowledge of the bill before its House passage.

Contract Threats and Political Fallout

Trump also said Musk was upset when the president declined to appoint someone Musk knew to run NASA, calling the decision “not appropriate.” Trump suggested saving billions by ending Musk’s government subsidies and contracts.

SpaceX and Musk’s other ventures have secured at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, and tax credits over the next two decades, with most awarded in recent years.

Musk’s SpaceX announced it would begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft “immediately” in response to Trump’s threats. The Dragon is vital for ferrying astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station.

The fight turned personal when Musk accused Trump of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein files cover-up, tweeting, “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk also responded “Yes” when asked on X if Trump should be impeached.

Author’s Opinion This feud between Musk and Trump showcases how personal egos and social media posturing can distract from serious leadership responsibilities. While their digital sparring entertains followers, it risks undermining public trust and complicates policy discussions. Effective governance requires moving beyond headline-grabbing battles to focus on collaborative solutions.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

