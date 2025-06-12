JD Watches Announces Its Evolution from Trusted Wholesale Supplier to Luxury Retail Powerhouse

The Evolution of JD Watches: A Family Legacy in the Luxury Watch Industry

Founded over 30 years ago in New York City’s renowned Diamond District, JD Watches has become a symbol of luxury, craftsmanship, and trust in the world of fine timepieces. Originally a wholesale business catering to dealers and jewelers across the United States, JD Watches has successfully evolved into a prestigious retail brand, offering its elite inventory of luxury watches directly to consumers. The company’s journey from a family-owned wholesale operation to a global retailer represents a unique fusion of legacy and modern luxury.



Building a Legacy: From Wholesale Supplier to Luxury Retailer

JD Watches began its journey as a wholesale supplier, leveraging decades of relationships and access to the finest timepieces in the world. Serving an elite network of jewelers and retailers, the company built a reputation for trust, precision, and authenticity. Over time, the Matatov family, founders and leaders of JD Watches, recognized the opportunity to directly engage with collectors and first-time buyers through retail channels.

The opening of JD Watches’ luxurious showroom at 10 West 46th Street in New York City marked a significant milestone in the company’s transformation. The showroom, designed with the sophisticated collector in mind, provides an intimate, high-end experience, where clients receive personalized attention from seasoned watch specialists. Whether purchasing a rare Patek Philippe, vintage Rolex, or modern Audemars Piguet, clients can expect an unparalleled shopping experience marked by expertise and discretion.

Family-Owned Foundations and Multigenerational Leadership

At the heart of JD Watches is its family-owned nature, with the Matatov family at the helm since day one. “When I started this business 30 years ago, it was all about trust,” said Robert Matatov, CEO of JD Watches. “We’ve never lost sight of that — whether we’re selling to a jeweler in California or a first-time Rolex buyer in our showroom.” This multigenerational leadership has allowed JD Watches to build lasting relationships with both clients and industry insiders, ensuring that the company remains a trusted name in luxury timepieces.

Dual Approach: Wholesale and Retail Access

One of the core strengths that sets JD Watches apart from its competitors is its unique dual model. While many luxury watch retailers are either new startups or operate solely in the retail space, JD Watches maintains a strong foundation in both wholesale and retail. “We have access others simply don’t,” said Jonathan Matatov, Director of Sales. “Because of our wholesale roots, we’re able to source rare pieces, offer better pricing, and provide clients with watches that often never even hit the open market.”

This access not only gives JD Watches a competitive edge but also allows them to offer their clients some of the rarest and most sought-after timepieces in the world. Whether looking for a one-of-a-kind piece or a limited edition model, JD Watches provides a level of inventory selection that few can match.



In-House Watchmakers: Expertise You Can Trust

In addition to offering an exclusive selection of luxury watches, JD Watches also boasts an in-house team of expert watchmakers who provide servicing, repairs, and authentication. These skilled professionals ensure that each timepiece, whether it’s a simple cleaning or a complete movement overhaul, receives meticulous care. “Our watchmakers are trusted not only by our retail clients but by other jewelers and retailers across the country,” said Robert Matatov. “We’ve built a reputation for precision and discretion in all aspects of our work.”

This in-house expertise, coupled with JD Watches’ access to rare timepieces, gives clients confidence in both the authenticity and condition of every watch they purchase.

Modern Expansion: A Digital-First Approach

As the world of luxury retail continues to evolve, JD Watches has embraced the digital age with a growing online presence. The company is a trusted seller on major platforms such as Walmart and Chrono24, and its website offers a seamless shopping experience with insured worldwide shipping and same-day local delivery within New York City. “We’ve built a brand that merges old-school relationships with a modern digital presence,” said Lucas Botelho, Marketing Manager at JD Watches. “Whether you walk into our showroom or find us online, the experience is always high-end, personal, and transparent.”

By balancing their rich history with a forward-thinking digital strategy, JD Watches has successfully captured the attention of a global audience while maintaining the intimacy and trust that made them successful in the first place.

Preserving Reputation and Building Lasting Relationships

Through decades of service and dedication, JD Watches has earned the reputation of being more than just a luxury watch retailer — they are a trusted advisor and partner to their clients. This commitment to personalized service, expertise, and relationship-building has been key to their continued growth. As the company expands, both in New York and online, JD Watches remains rooted in the values that have defined its success: trust, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

About JD Watches

JD Watches is a family-owned luxury watch retailer and wholesaler based in New York City. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company offers a curated selection of the finest timepieces, from prestigious Swiss brands to rare vintage models. JD Watches is known for its high-touch showroom experience, in-house watchmaking expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Serving a global audience, JD Watches continues to offer both retail and wholesale services while expanding its digital footprint on platforms like Walmart and Chrono24.

