Blue Ocean Waves Announces Jolene Dias as Founder, Inspiring the Performing Arts Community in London

Jun 13, 2025

An Empowered Founder Redefines the Performing Arts Scene in London

Jolene Dias, the founder of Blue Ocean Waves, has become an inspirational figure in London’s music and performing arts community. Known for her empowering leadership and resilient spirit, she has proven that talent knows no physical boundaries. As a full-time wheelchair user, Jolene leads Blue Ocean Waves, a centre catering to all ages and abilities, from beginner to advanced levels. This inclusive space fosters creativity and artistic expression through music, dance, and other performing arts disciplines.

Award-Winning Recognition for Excellence

Blue Ocean Waves received an esteemed accolade in 2023, being named the Best Performing Arts Centre in London. This prestigious award stands as a testament to the centre’s outstanding contributions to the arts, as well as its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Under Jolene’s leadership, the centre not only teaches the fundamentals of performing arts but also champions diversity, offering a platform for anyone, regardless of age or ability, to explore their potential and nurture their talents.

Breaking Barriers in the Arts and Beyond

Jolene’s story is more than just about creating a successful business; it’s about breaking barriers. Despite facing personal challenges related to her disability, she has found ways to lead with strength, passion, and a commitment to uplifting others. Jolene believes that performing arts should be accessible to everyone and that creative expression is a powerful tool for personal growth and empowerment. In her own words:

“My mission is to create a space where people can not only learn but also thrive. It’s about finding strength in adversity and using that strength to inspire others. At Blue Ocean Waves, we are limitless in our pursuit of talent, regardless of any obstacles.”

A Model of Inclusivity and Positivity


As a leader in the arts industry, Jolene represents what it means to push past limits, providing an inspiring example for anyone who faces challenges. Her personal journey as a wheelchair user has allowed her to become a beacon of positivity, encouraging people from all walks of life to pursue their dreams in the performing arts. Blue Ocean Waves reflects her philosophy of inclusivity, creating a supportive environment where creativity flourishes.

In addition to its artistic offerings, the centre also hosts events and workshops, bringing together a diverse range of participants. It has become a vital hub for community engagement, offering opportunities for collaboration and fostering a deep sense of belonging.

Future Plans and the Continued Growth of Blue Ocean Waves

Looking ahead, Jolene has big plans for Blue Ocean Waves. She hopes to expand the centre’s reach, offering more specialized programs and providing opportunities for local talent to shine on national and even international platforms. Through her leadership, Blue Ocean Waves continues to evolve, demonstrating the profound impact that one woman’s vision can have on the community.

In addition to expanding the centre’s programs, Jolene is focused on securing financial support for a permanent venue to ensure Blue Ocean Waves can continue to thrive long-term. She is also actively seeking television interviews to share her journey and the mission of Blue Ocean Waves with a broader audience. Jolene’s ambition is not only to grow the centre but also to become a celebrity figure, inspiring and influencing a wider community with her story.

About Blue Ocean Waves

Blue Ocean Waves is a dynamic music and performing arts centre located in London. Founded by Jolene Dias, a full-time wheelchair user, the centre caters to individuals of all ages and abilities. With a mission to foster creativity and inclusivity, Blue Ocean Waves offers a range of performing arts programs, from beginner to advanced levels, across various artistic disciplines. The centre’s philosophy is centered around empowering individuals to express themselves, break down barriers, and unlock their true potential.

Media Contact
Jolene Dias
Founder, Blue Ocean Waves
Phone: 07448 848009
Email: Jolene@blueoceanwaves.uk
Webiste
Facebook
Instagram

