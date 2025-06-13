Lingtea Launches Dot.Tea, an Inner Beauty Drink for Wellness Gaining Global Attention

Lingtea, a health forward brand known for its science-based hydration solutions, is preparing to launch its newest product, Dot.Tea, July 2025. Designed as a daily drink for those seeking a healthy and consistent approach to dieting, Dot.Tea is already generating interest beyond Korea, particularly in Japan and China, ahead of its official debut.

Dot.Tea is a powdered health supplement that reflects Lingtea’s commitment to simple, effective wellness routines. Like the brand’s original hydration drinks, Dot.Tea is easy to consume: just mix one serving with 500ml of water and enjoy its light, refreshing green apple flavor. Taken once daily, either before or after workouts or as part of a normal routine, Dot.Tea supports fat reduction while also replenishing hydration and vitamins. It was developed as a clean, convenient companion for those aiming to manage their health without compromising taste or lifestyle.

The product’s effectiveness lies in its core ingredient, Applephenon, a polyphenol-rich extract derived from unripe green apples. This functional ingredient has received individual recognition from Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its fat-reducing benefits. In a 12-week clinical study involving adults, Applephenon was shown to reduce both visceral and total abdominal fat. Remarkably, the reduction in visceral fat continued for four weeks even after intake had stopped, highlighting the ingredient’s lasting impact.

A Lingtea product developer noted that Dot.Tea was designed not only for peak diet seasons like summer or year-end but also for those who wish to maintain healthy habits throughout the year. “We wanted to create a product that makes it easier to stay consistent, something that fits naturally into everyday life while supporting long-term wellness goals,” they said.

Dot.Tea represents a natural extension of Lingtea’s mission to bring medically rooted health solutions into daily life. Founded by Dr. Aaron Woncheol Lee, a former Korean Special Forces field doctor, Lingtea began with the goal of preventing dehydration in extreme conditions. That mission evolved into a broader vision to make hydration and functional health accessible, reliable, and rooted in science for everyone. Dot.Tea continues this legacy by offering an intuitive new tool for consumers seeking more from their daily routine. “Dot Tea will be available starting in July at Korean pharmacies in Los Angeles, as well as on Amazon. A broader range of products will also be showcased at the LA Korean Festival in October.

As Lingtea continues to grow globally, the launch of Dot.Tea signals the brand’s expansion beyond hydration into the broader inner beauty and wellness space. Backed by clinical science, guided by purpose, and designed for the pace of modern life, Dot.Tea is poised to become a trusted part of healthy lifestyles around the world.

For more information, visit https://drink-lingtea.com or contact the Lingtea team at jy.kim1@lingtea.co.kr.