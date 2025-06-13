Elon Musk expresses regret over some social media posts about Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed regret on Wednesday regarding some of his social media posts about President Donald Trump last week amid a highly public dispute between the two former allies. “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on the X platform.

The Fallout from a Public Feud

The dispute marked the collapse of a close partnership that had positioned Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s second administration. The feud raised concerns about the future of Musk’s ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX. Tesla experienced its largest single-day drop following the clash, though the stock has since recovered.

Tensions escalated after Musk publicly opposed the Trump-backed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a major tax and spending package. Musk criticized the bill on CBS and social media, calling it detrimental to DOGE’s efforts and arguing it would worsen the U.S. budget deficit — a claim disputed by the administration.

Trump responded over the weekend by warning Musk of potential consequences should he support Democrats opposing the bill. Initially, Trump indicated no plans to speak with Musk but later softened his stance, saying he would be open to a call.

Threats and Retractions

The conflict saw heated exchanges across social media platforms, including Musk’s own X and Trump’s Truth Social. Trump suggested cutting government contracts and subsidies to Musk’s companies, while Musk threatened to retire SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, the only U.S. vehicle currently ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — a statement he quickly retracted.

By the weekend, Musk had deleted several controversial posts, including accusations linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein’s files — a claim rejected by the White House — and his agreement to calls for Trump’s impeachment in favor of Vice President JD Vance. Trump, meanwhile, confirmed on Monday his intention to continue using Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service at the White House.

What The Author Thinks Public spats between influential figures like Musk and President Trump highlight the risks when powerful personalities mix politics and business so publicly. While robust debate is healthy, the volatility can undermine confidence in critical sectors like space exploration and automotive innovation. Both sides would benefit from focusing on constructive collaboration rather than conflict.

