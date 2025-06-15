iOS 26 Code Suggests Apple May Launch AirPods Pro 3 and New AirTag Soon

With the release of iOS 26, existing AirPods users will gain new features like studio-quality audio recording and an enhanced camera remote. But what about new hardware? While this week’s WWDC was mainly focused on software, the iOS 26 code reveals some clues that Apple may be preparing to launch new earbuds.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser spotted references to “AirPods Pro 3” alongside current models within the iOS 26 beta code. The AirPods Pro line hasn’t seen a new release since 2023, but rumors have pointed to a third-generation model arriving this fall.

“AirPods Pro 3 must be coming soon,” Moser shared on X, noting that aside from the name, the code doesn’t reveal any new features yet.

This isn’t the first time Apple has indirectly hinted at new AirPods. Last month, a software update replaced the term “AirPods Pro 2nd generation” with a broader “AirPods Pro or later,” signaling possible upcoming hardware changes.

Following past Apple patterns, the AirPods Pro 3 announcement could coincide with the annual fall event alongside the iPhone 17 series. Industry insider Mark Gurman has previously mentioned a redesigned case and earbuds for the third-generation AirPods Pro.

AirTag Update Also in the Pipeline?

Beyond the AirPods hints, iOS 26 code also suggests an upgrade to AirTags might be on the horizon. Since the original AirTag launched in 2021, it’s unusual that Apple hasn’t refreshed the product line.

According to Macworld, the code doesn’t explicitly mention “AirTag 2,” but subtle hints indicate improvements to Bluetooth connectivity between Apple devices and AirTags, along with new battery management features that the current model lacks. These upgrades could point toward a new AirTag iteration.

For now, users can enjoy the many software enhancements Apple announced for iOS 26, while keeping an eye out for potential new hardware later this year.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s cautious approach of teasing new products through software code shows its intent to build anticipation while refining its ecosystem. Rather than rushing hardware releases, Apple prefers measured updates that ensure quality and integration, keeping customers engaged without overwhelming them with frequent launches.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

