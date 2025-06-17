DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

From Fintech to Fiction: Lisa Wade Drives Fableration’s Mission at DECA

ByEthan Lin

Jun 17, 2025

Lisa Wade, Chief Community Officer at Fableration and 2024 Female Fintech Leader of the Year, will lead four sessions at the Digital Economy Council of Australia’s flagship DECA Week from 16–18 June, championing the future of publishing through blockchain, AI, and community.

She’ll speak at the Australian Digital Economy Conference and SheConnects event at JW Marriott Gold Coast, calling on creators, tech talent, and readers to pre-register for Fableration’s global hackathon and become judges for the World’s Richest Short Story Competition.

“We’re not fixing publishing. We’re freeing it,” said Wade. “Fableration is blockchain as it was always meant to be—transparent, fair, and built for creators and readers alike.”

Across the three-day summit, Fableration will invite readers to reclaim their time and perspective by becoming judges in the World’s Richest Short Story Competition, which rewards both writers and the people who help discover them. Lisa will also be rallying developers, UX designers and engineers to join Fableration’s November Hackathon—designed to expand the ethical use of AI in discovering fresh writing talent and building a platform based on #blockchAIn4good.

Key Appearances:

  • June 16 @2:30pm – 3:00 PM
  • What Brings You Here: A Conversation on Global Alignment and Australia’s Role in the Digital Asset Economy
  • JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise, Ballroom
  • Speakers: Lisa Wade (Fableration)
  • June 17 @ 8:20am
  • Custody at the Crossroads: Securing the Future of Digital Assets
  • JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise, Ballroom
  • Speakers: Lisa Wade (Fableration), Lucia Uen (Cloudtech Group)
  • June 18 @ 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • She Connects – Australia Edition
  • JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise

With more than 3,000 writers and readers already signed up, Fableration’s short story competition and its open invitation to become a judge puts power directly in the hands of the audience. As Wade puts it: “If you love stories, why not help decide which ones deserve to be read.”

About Fableration

Fableration is leading a knowledge renaissance. It builds a connected community that democratises storytelling and makes knowledge more accessible to all. The platform transforms books into powerful tools for connection and growth in a mutually beneficial community. It empowers authors and publishers with fair royalties, and provides readers with access to affordable, transformative content.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

App Store Launches AI-Generated Tags in Beta
Jun 17, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
UNLIMEAT Launches “bbang,” a Korean-Inspired Dessert Brand, in the U.S.
Jun 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
MB MOTORS Opens New State Of The Art 10 Bay Garage In Rugeley
Jun 17, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801