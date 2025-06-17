From Fintech to Fiction: Lisa Wade Drives Fableration’s Mission at DECA

Lisa Wade, Chief Community Officer at Fableration and 2024 Female Fintech Leader of the Year, will lead four sessions at the Digital Economy Council of Australia’s flagship DECA Week from 16–18 June, championing the future of publishing through blockchain, AI, and community.

She’ll speak at the Australian Digital Economy Conference and SheConnects event at JW Marriott Gold Coast, calling on creators, tech talent, and readers to pre-register for Fableration’s global hackathon and become judges for the World’s Richest Short Story Competition.

“We’re not fixing publishing. We’re freeing it,” said Wade. “Fableration is blockchain as it was always meant to be—transparent, fair, and built for creators and readers alike.”

Across the three-day summit, Fableration will invite readers to reclaim their time and perspective by becoming judges in the World’s Richest Short Story Competition, which rewards both writers and the people who help discover them. Lisa will also be rallying developers, UX designers and engineers to join Fableration’s November Hackathon—designed to expand the ethical use of AI in discovering fresh writing talent and building a platform based on #blockchAIn4good.

Key Appearances:

June 16 @2:30pm – 3:00 PM

What Brings You Here: A Conversation on Global Alignment and Australia’s Role in the Digital Asset Economy

JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise, Ballroom

Speakers: Lisa Wade (Fableration)

June 17 @ 8:20am

Custody at the Crossroads: Securing the Future of Digital Assets

JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise, Ballroom

Speakers: Lisa Wade (Fableration), Lucia Uen (Cloudtech Group)

June 18 @ 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

She Connects – Australia Edition

JW Marriott, Surfers Paradise

With more than 3,000 writers and readers already signed up, Fableration’s short story competition and its open invitation to become a judge puts power directly in the hands of the audience. As Wade puts it: “If you love stories, why not help decide which ones deserve to be read.”

About Fableration



Fableration is leading a knowledge renaissance. It builds a connected community that democratises storytelling and makes knowledge more accessible to all. The platform transforms books into powerful tools for connection and growth in a mutually beneficial community. It empowers authors and publishers with fair royalties, and provides readers with access to affordable, transformative content.