MB MOTORS Opens New State Of The Art 10 Bay Garage In Rugeley

MB Motors Rugeley is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its brand-new state-of-the-art 10-bay vehicle workshop, set to open within the next three months.

This major expansion marks a significant milestone for the business, which began as a one-man mobile mechanic service operating from the back of a car.

From modest beginnings, MB Motors has grown into a highly respected independent garage known for its specialist expertise in prestige and performance vehicles. The new facility, based in Rugeley, will house the latest in automotive technology, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration and genuine manufacturer-level diagnostic tools, Electric Vehicle Repairs and servicing enabling the team to deliver dealership-level service at competitive independent garage prices. “At MB Motors, we’re proud of how far we’ve come,” said Michael Ballard , Founder of MB Motors Rugeley. “From a mobile setup to this new 10-bay facility, it’s been about building a trusted name and investing in our people.” MB Motors attributes much of its growth to its commitment to staff development.

The business has developed in-house apprenticeship programmes, MOT tester training, and a custom internal training platform. To support this expansion, MB Motors is currently recruiting across multiple positions at the new site. Roles are available for technicians, MOT testers, service advisors, and administrative staff.

This new facility represents a major leap forward for the Rugeley-based company and signals its commitment to delivering high-quality, dealer-level automotive services to the local community and beyond.

About MB Motors

MB MOTORS Rugeley offers main-dealer-level vehicle servicing, repairs, and MOTs.

Their garage, conveniently located in Rugeley, serves customers from Stafford, Cannock, Lichfield, and the wider Staffordshire area.

With the latest diagnostics and a team of highly trained technicians, we work on all makes and models – including electric and hybrid vehicles.

More information about MB Motors can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.