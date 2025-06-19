Trump Urges Peace in Israel-Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for about an hour on June 14, addressing the ongoing Israeli military operation against Iran and expressing mutual concern about the risks of escalation in the region.

Calls for De-escalation and Diplomacy

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the conversation, stating, “Vladimir Putin condemned Israel’s military operation against Iran and expressed serious concern about a possible escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East.”

Trump reportedly described the situation in the Middle East as “very alarming,” with both leaders not ruling out a return to negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

The leaders also touched on the conflict in Ukraine. Putin told Trump that Russia was ready to continue talks with Ukraine after June 22, according to state news agency RIA. Trump expressed interest in a speedy resolution to the ongoing conflict, Ushakov added.

What The Author Thinks The conversation between Trump and Putin underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in multiple global hotspots. While verbal commitments to peace are important, true resolution requires concrete actions and mutual trust — commodities often scarce in such fraught geopolitical landscapes. Both leaders face domestic and international pressures that may limit their flexibility, making any potential breakthrough complex. Nonetheless, open dialogue remains a vital tool to reduce the risk of broader conflict and should be pursued with sincerity and urgency.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.