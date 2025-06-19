Trump Directs ICE to Increase Deportations in Democratic Cities

President Donald Trump has called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to intensify deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities and urged agents to “do all in their power” to deliver what he described as the largest mass deportation program in U.S. history.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, made while traveling to the G7 summit in Canada, Trump commanded ICE officers to focus on “the Democrat Power Center,” including cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where he claims millions of undocumented immigrants reside.

The administration has set an aggressive target of 3,000 immigration-related arrests per day, involving multiple federal agencies such as Customs and Border Protection to increase interior enforcement.

However, sources familiar with internal discussions indicate officials are struggling to meet these quotas despite public announcements boasting enforcement success.

Political Rhetoric and Allegations

Trump’s post accused his political opponents of using “Illegal Aliens” to “cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State,” allegations made without cited evidence.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin affirmed ICE’s commitment to removing “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” from American streets.

The administration’s crackdown has sparked nationwide protests, including demonstrations under the “No Kings” banner opposing federal raids. Los Angeles saw National Guard and Marine deployments to manage unrest related to immigration enforcement.

These operations have reportedly caused workforce disruptions in industries heavily dependent on immigrant labor, such as farming and hospitality, a reality the president acknowledged on Truth Social, emphasizing the need to balance protecting farmers while removing criminals.

Author’s Opinion While enforcing immigration laws is a legitimate governmental responsibility, the aggressive approach targeting entire cities risks deepening divisions and disrupting critical sectors reliant on immigrant workers. Mass deportations without nuanced consideration of community dynamics can cause economic harm and social unrest, potentially undermining public safety goals. A more balanced strategy that prioritizes public security while protecting essential labor forces could foster greater trust and effectiveness in immigration policy enforcement.

Featured image credit: SHRM

