Gold Award Announced: Tsinghua PhD Team Sparks Creativity at Chengdu World Games Ceremonies with ‘Future Vision’

ByEthan Lin

Jun 19, 2025

On June 17th at 10:00 a.m., following the final evaluation phase, the winners of the Solicitation of Creative Schemes for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of The World Games were announced at the Chengdu Radio and Television Station. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards were presented along with 17 Honorable Mentions. 

A doctoral team from Tsinghua University, led by Luorang Danzhen, won the Gold Award. Their winning concept – “Time-Space Journey, World Theater, Technology Empowerment” – reimagines Chengdu’s future through virtual performances that seamlessly integrate technology with nature, and sports with wellness. Breaking from the public’s stereotypical associations with Chengdu – pandas, Sanxingdui, and  Jinsha Site, the team transformed complexity into elegant simplicity through bold imagination, exceptional creativity, and advanced technology. Their concept redefines human ingenuity while demonstrating the perfect fusion of sports and culture, technology and humanities. Team Yu I received the Silver Award for “Boundless Sports, Countless Wonders”. Using civilizational dialogue as their stage, the contemporary spirit as their thread, and future vision as their destination, they crafted an inspiring journey from “the Radiance of Ancient Kingdom of Shu” to “World · Future”. The Bronze Award went to Liao Yujing for “Painted Scrolls and Brocade: Connecting Through Art”, which highlights Chengdu’s historical beauty and innovative brilliance.

According to solicitation organizers, the Solicitation Creative Schemes awards include: one Gold Award of 50,000 yuan, one Silver Award of 30,000 yuan, one Bronze Award of 10,000 yuan, and 17 Honorable Mentions of 1,000 yuan each.

Renowned director Tian Yusheng served as the Chair of the Judging Panel for the Solicitation, which carried the theme “Boundless Sports, Countless Wonders”. Running from May 21 to June 6, 2025, the solicitation drew 957 creative proposals from around the world. Among the participants were teams from the London Olympics design group, Beijing Association for the Promotion of Olympic Culture, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, New York University, and Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, etc. Twenty proposals reached the final evaluation stage, showcasing strong engagement from university students and industry professionals in the Chengdu World Games.

