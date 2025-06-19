Alpha Realty Brings 1079 Fulton Street Full Circle with $19.25M Clinton Hill Listing: From Shelter to Luxury Residences

Alpha Realty announces the exclusive listing of 1079 Fulton Street, a fully repositioned seven-story elevator building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Priced at $19.25 million, the 28,540-square-foot mixed-use property includes 30 free-market apartments and four commercial units at the corner of Fulton Street and Classon Avenue.

The listing is led by Lev Mavashev, Principal of Alpha Realty, who previously brokered the property’s 2021 sale to Urban View. At the time, the building operated as a women’s shelter. Since then, Urban View has completed a full transformation, reintroducing the asset as Fulton Residences, a fully stabilized, design-forward luxury rental building that now anchors one of Brooklyn’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

“This deal is particularly meaningful to me,” said Mavashev. “To have sold this asset in 2021, then witness Urban View’s transformation of the property, and now represent it once again as a Class-A investment—this is the kind of full-circle moment that defines great brokerage.”

Fulton Residences includes 30 thoughtfully designed apartments ranging from studios to four-bedroom layouts, each outfitted with in-unit washer/dryers and dishwashers. Amenities include a roof deck, virtual doorman, residents’ lounge, package room, bike storage, and EV-compatible parking.

The commercial space spans 2,525 square feet across four retail units positioned along Fulton Street and Classon Avenue. Architecturally, the building stands out with its modern grid of charcoal-framed windows and a saxophone mural, an homage to Brooklyn’s cultural roots.

With a net operating income of $1.3 million and a 6.75% cap rate, 1079 Fulton Street offers investors a stabilized asset with strong in-place cash flow and long-term upside in a high-demand Brooklyn corridor.

“Clinton Hill continues to attract interest from institutional and private investors alike,” Mavashev added. “Urban View’s work here transformed not just a building but also added lasting value to the community.”

View additional property details and coverage here: Fulton Residences in New York YIMBY

About Alpha Realty

Alpha Realty is a New York City–based investment sales brokerage firm specializing in multifamily and mixed-use properties. Founded by Lev Mavashev in 2014, the firm has quickly become one of the most active and respected players in the NYC commercial real estate market. With deep experience across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the outer boroughs, Alpha Realty combines local market expertise with hands-on deal execution, delivering consistent results across transactions of all sizes.