Kerry Blaser Announces Release of My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain

Kerry Blaser Releases My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain – A Memoir About Healing Trauma and Self-Discovery

Kerry Blaser, author and shaman, has officially released her memoir My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain. This groundbreaking work provides readers with a deeply personal account of Blaser’s own trauma recovery and the transformative power of healing through both psychological and shamanic practices.

Blaser’s memoir traces her five-year journey from her darkest moment to enlightenment. The book chronicles her struggles with childhood trauma, mental health challenges, and a profound spiritual awakening. After the death of her mother in 2015, Blaser began to confront her own emotional wounds, eventually embracing her psychic gifts. Her transformative process, which includes a suicide attempt and subsequent recovery, leads her to an understanding of how emotional pain can be turned into personal wisdom.

“My mission with My Inner Heroine is to help readers realize that pain is not something to be feared but embraced as a guide, leading one towards enlightenment,” says Blaser. “By transforming our wounds into wisdom, we become empowered and learn to see the universe as a mirror reflecting our internal struggles for self-improvement opportunities.”

Exciting Developments in Kerry Blaser’s Career

In addition to the release of My Inner Heroine, Kerry Blaser is currently in negotiations with a large media company to adapt her memoir into a film. This exciting development is a significant step in sharing her transformative journey with an even broader audience.

Blaser is also actively working toward securing a traditional publishing deal for her memoir, which will further expand its reach and impact. These ongoing efforts highlight her commitment to bringing her healing message to a wider audience, empowering more individuals to embark on their own healing journeys.

Blaser Integrates Shamanic Practices and Psychology for Healing

What makes My Inner Heroine unique is Blaser’s ability to merge the principles of shamanism with psychological insights, offering readers a holistic approach to emotional healing. Blaser integrates her academic background in East Asian Religious Studies from UCSB with her work as a shaman to help others understand the importance of healing emotional wounds. She emphasizes the concept of the universe acting as a mirror, showing us our unresolved wounds through the events and relationships in our lives.

The book also explores Blaser’s relationships with various figures who helped her see and confront these wounds. These individuals, including male mentors and colleagues, offer powerful lessons on how the opposite gender can serve as a reflection of one’s emotional struggles. “These important relationships played a crucial role in helping me discover and heal the parts of myself I had long buried,” says Blaser.

Reader Testimonials on My Inner Heroine‘s Impact

The memoir has already received praise from early readers who find Blaser’s personal story inspiring and transformational. One reader shared, “I didn’t expect a book centered on healing feminine pain to include perspectives from men, but the way Kerry reframes their presence in her life was powerful. Instead of idolizing or criticizing them, she explores how their masculine energy mirrored parts of herself she needed to confront.”

Another reader commented, “This book doesn’t hold back. Kerry shares her experience in a psychiatric hospital and raises serious concerns about how mental health is handled—especially for women. It’s a brave critique, and it made me think deeply about the systems we trust with our most vulnerable moments.”

A third reader noted, “This book is great for any woman needing a new perspective on healing, self-reflection, or guidance on how to ‘turn your wounds into wisdom’. Kerry presents the necessity of self-acceptance in a healing and spiritual journey that inspires readers to look inward and grow.”

Practical Guidance for Emotional Healing

In addition to sharing her personal journey, Blaser provides readers with actionable tools for trauma healing. Her three-step approach—appreciating challenges, learning from hardships, and practicing forgiveness—offers a concrete framework for those struggling with emotional pain.

Blaser also highlights the importance of self-acceptance as part of the healing process, encouraging readers to embrace both their light and shadow selves. “Healing is about integration,” Blaser explains. “We are not here to erase our pain but to understand it and allow it to guide us toward wisdom.”

Kerry Blaser Receives Prestigious Award: Best New Self-Help Author in California of 2025

We are proud to announce Kerry Blaser as the recipient of the Best New Self-Help Author in California of 2025. This prestigious award recognizes Kerry’s outstanding contributions to the self-help and personal growth industry, specifically through her transformative book, My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain.

Kerry Blaser’s deeply personal journey of healing, growth, and enlightenment has resonated with countless readers. Through her work, she expertly weaves together shamanism, emotional healing, and psychological wisdom to guide individuals on their own path to self-discovery and empowerment. My Inner Heroine offers not only a memoir of pain and recovery but also an invaluable roadmap for others to transform their emotional wounds into wisdom. This recognition underscores the profound impact her work has had on the self-help landscape and its capacity to inspire readers to embrace their own healing journeys.

About Kerry Blaser

Kerry Blaser is a shaman, author, and healer based in the United States. With a Master’s Degree in East Asian Religious Studies from UCSB, Blaser’s work focuses on trauma healing, self-improvement, and the integration of spirituality and psychology. Her memoir, My Inner Heroine: Exploring Feminine Pain, is a powerful exploration of her journey from trauma to enlightenment. Blaser’s goal is to help others transform their emotional wounds into wisdom and create a path toward personal growth.

Media Contact

Kerry Blaser

Email: support@kerryblaser.com

Website

Instagram

Youtube