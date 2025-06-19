Preview New AirPods Features in the iOS 26 Beta

Apple unveiled developer betas for its latest operating systems during WWDC 2025, including iOS 26, which brings exciting new AirPods features like remote camera control. Now, users can test these features without the previously complicated setup process.

Simplified Beta Firmware Installation

Previously, accessing beta versions of AirPods firmware required a Mac and Xcode, a time-consuming method. With iOS 26 developer beta installed on your iPhone, you can enable AirPods beta updates easily through Settings > [Your Name] AirPods > AirPods Beta Updates. This option is also available on iPad and Mac running iPadOS 26 or macOS Tahoe 26 developer betas.

Once enabled, the beta firmware installs automatically when your AirPods are in their charging case and near a paired Apple device. To check installation, look for firmware version 8A279d in your AirPods settings.

New Features to Explore

The beta includes toggles for the latest features introduced at WWDC such as:

Camera Remote: Press and hold the AirPods stem to snap a photo or start video recording on your iPhone or iPad’s camera app. Press and hold again to stop recording.

Pause Media When Falling Asleep: Automatically pauses audio playback if the AirPods detect you’ve fallen asleep.

Currently, these features are available for AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2 models.

Developer betas are early testing stages, so features might not always work perfectly. A public beta is expected next month, ahead of a stable release this fall.

What The Author Thinks Allowing users to access beta firmware for AirPods is a smart move by Apple, encouraging user feedback and engagement. However, early-stage software can be unstable and may disrupt everyday use, especially for essential features like audio playback. Users should consider the trade-off between getting early access and potential bugs. For tech enthusiasts, it’s an exciting look at Apple’s future developments.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

