Tinder Now Lets You Arrange Double Dates with Friends

ByHilary Ong

Jun 20, 2025

In response to declining user engagement, Tinder has introduced a new feature called Double Date, allowing users to team up with friends and connect with other pairs together. This feature aims to make dating less stressful and more enjoyable by creating a shared experience.

How Double Date Works

Users can pair up with a friend and browse other paired users who match at least one of their preferences, such as gender or sexual orientation. When a match occurs, a group chat opens with all four participants. Users can also opt to message individuals separately if they prefer a one-on-one conversation. Up to three friends can be invited to join this group dating experience.

Tinder hopes Double Date will reduce the pressure often associated with solo dating, creating a more relaxed and authentic environment. Early testers reported feeling more comfortable being themselves when dating alongside a friend, leading to stronger engagement and easier ice-breaking in group chats.

User Metrics and Market Testing

The feature was tested in select markets including parts of Latin America, Spain, and the Nordics. Tinder plans a global rollout in July. Internal data shows that participants in Double Date chats sent 25% more messages individually, with group chats seeing 35% higher message volume, especially among users under 29.

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, recently reported a 5% decline in paying subscribers in Q1. Double Date is seen as a strategy to both regain former users and attract new ones. Nearly 12% of users who accepted a Double Date invite were new or returning customers.

Interest in group-oriented dating is growing, with apps like Fourplay and DuoDate finding success in this niche. A report from U.K.-based Slide 1828 showed 48% of Gen Z respondents believe double dates can ease dating anxiety. Tinder’s other features, such as Matchmaker and Share My Date, also reflect this shift toward “team sport” dating.

Unlike Tinder Social, which had a party vibe, Double Date focuses on fostering serious yet comfortable connections.

Author’s Opinion

Tinder’s Double Date feature taps into a growing trend of seeking social support in the dating process. Sharing the experience with friends not only lowers anxiety but can help people be more authentic and open. While it’s early days, this approach could redefine dating apps from solitary swiping to shared adventures. If well executed, Double Date might just make dating feel less like a chore and more like a fun social activity.

