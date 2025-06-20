Trump Rejects Israeli Proposal to Target Iran’s Supreme Leader, Say US Officials

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, President Donald Trump opposed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The president has expressed both publicly and privately a desire to keep the United States from becoming further involved in the conflict for the time being.

The Israeli Proposal and US Response

Over the weekend, a senior US official revealed that Israel had an opportunity to carry out the strike but that the US communicated President Trump’s opposition, leading to the plan’s cancellation. Trump is focused on de-escalation, wary of entanglement in another Middle East war, and sensitive to domestic political dynamics.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of the plan and Trump’s rejection, calling them “fake,” while a spokesperson reiterated that no such conversations took place.

Despite the escalation, US officials emphasize a willingness to continue nuclear negotiations with Iran, hoping for a peaceful resolution despite difficult odds.

Discussions between Israel and the US about increasing American involvement remain tentative, with no detailed operational plans confirmed. While Trump seeks to avoid a prolonged conflict, some administration members acknowledge that military aid could help Israel achieve its objectives faster.

“We’re not involved in it now. It’s possible we could be, but at the moment we are not,” Trump said in an interview.

Defensive Support Without Offensive Action

Since Israel’s initial attacks, the US has provided defensive assistance to intercept Iranian retaliatory strikes. However, Trump has refrained from authorizing offensive military operations against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, despite calls from some Republican lawmakers.

The president expressed hope for a negotiated agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, even as planned talks in Oman were postponed.

Trump’s pledge to be a global peacemaker faces tests amid unresolved conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. His current strategy focuses on limiting US military engagement while signaling readiness to respond forcefully if America itself is attacked.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” Trump wrote, emphasizing that any American target would be met with overwhelming force, while also advocating for diplomatic solutions between Iran and Israel.

Long-Term US and Israeli Strategy

Israeli officials anticipate the campaign against Iran to last “weeks, not days,” moving forward with implicit US approval. The Trump administration supports Israel’s right to self-defense without directing its actions.

US military planners have options ready for joint strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, though no practical discussions about offensive US involvement have yet occurred. Israeli leadership stresses the need to eliminate Iran as an existential threat by halting its nuclear and missile programs, whether unilaterally or in alliance.

Inside the White House, there is deep skepticism about expanding US involvement. Trump remains cautious, aware of the risks and political challenges. He publicly cautioned Israel against unilateral action before Friday’s attacks but later supported their efforts, understanding they were planned in advance.

What The Author Thinks President Trump’s decision to oppose an Israeli strike on Iran’s supreme leader underscores the delicate balance between supporting allies and avoiding deeper military entanglement. While the impulse to act decisively against threats is strong, the risks of a wider conflict remain high. Trump’s approach reflects an awareness of both regional volatility and domestic politics, choosing diplomacy and limited engagement over escalation—an approach that could prevent the U.S. from becoming mired in another prolonged Middle East war.

Featured image credit: FMT

