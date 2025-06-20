WhatsApp to Introduce Ads on Status Screen

After years of offering a free, ad-free experience, WhatsApp is now introducing ads to its platform. These ads will appear exclusively on the Status screen, which is WhatsApp’s version of Instagram Stories.

Users will encounter ads after scrolling through several Status updates, much like the ad experience on Instagram Stories. This marks a shift in WhatsApp’s monetization strategy as it seeks to expand its revenue streams.

How WhatsApp Targets Ads Without Using Personal Messages

Meta clarified that ads will be targeted using signals such as users’ country or city, language, and the Channels they follow. However, the company emphasized that it will not use sensitive personal data like phone numbers, chat messages, calls, or group activity to serve ads.

For users who have connected their WhatsApp account to Meta’s Account Center, ad targeting may incorporate preferences set across Meta’s platforms.

WhatsApp is also opening up its broadcast feature, Channels, to businesses and creators, allowing them to promote their Channels in the app’s discovery section. Selected creators and companies will have the option to offer subscriptions for exclusive content through Channels, with payments processed by app stores.

Currently, over 1.5 billion people engage with Status and Channels daily, presenting a significant opportunity for monetization.

Building on Existing Revenue Streams

To date, WhatsApp has generated revenue primarily through WhatsApp Business services and click-to-WhatsApp advertising. Meta has highlighted these areas as growing revenue drivers during recent earnings calls.

Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s VP of Product, described the introduction of ads and promotional tools as a natural progression, responding to business demand for better ways to connect with users within WhatsApp.

WhatsApp plans to roll out ads and these new features worldwide over the coming months, signaling a broader shift toward monetizing its massive user base beyond messaging.

What The Author Thinks Introducing ads to WhatsApp’s Status feature may be a practical business move for Meta, but it risks alienating users who value the app’s traditionally clean, ad-free interface. While businesses will appreciate the enhanced promotional tools, the addition of ads could detract from the user experience if not carefully balanced. The key will be maintaining privacy safeguards and delivering relevant, unobtrusive ads that respect WhatsApp’s unique community feel.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.