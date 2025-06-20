Sundried Tomato American Bistro Celebrates 20 Years with Expanded Full Service Wedding & Event Catering Across Orange County

As it marks 20 years of culinary excellence, Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering is proud to expand its reach with a renewed focus on wedding and full-service event catering across all of Orange County. From intimate garden ceremonies to grand ballroom receptions, the award-winning catering team brings elevated cuisine, professional service, and unforgettable experiences to couples throughout the region.

With roots in historic Downtown San Juan Capistrano, Sundried Tomato has become a trusted name in wedding catering, known for its fresh, flavorful menus and seamless execution. Their catering division offers customizable packages, live action stations, bartending and full-service staffing, ensuring every detail is expertly handled—from cocktail hour to last dance.

“We’re honored to have been part of so many love stories over the past two decades,” said Cesar M, Executive Chef of Sundried Tomato American Bistro. “Our expanded catering services mean we can now serve couples from the coast to the canyons—wherever their big day takes them in Orange County or most of Southern California.”

Catering Services Include:

Wedding Catering with custom menus and day-of coordination

Live Action Stations such as gourmet tacos, pasta, carving stations, and more

Bartending and Full-Service Event Catering for corporate gatherings, private parties, and milestone celebrations

Corporate Drop-Off Catering with fresh, crowd-pleasing options for any meeting or event

With a culinary style rooted in American bistro fare and accented with Mexican-inspired favorites, Sundried Tomato Catering provides the flexibility and flair today’s events demand. Whether it’s a beachfront vow exchange in Laguna or a vineyard reception in San Juan Capistrano, they deliver restaurant-quality food with the polish and precision that special events deserve.

Couples and event planners are invited to schedule a tasting or explore event packages at https://cateringorangecounty.com. Their bistro Sundried Tomato remains open for dine-in at 31871 Camino Capistrano in Downtown San Juan Capistrano.

For media Inquiries, interviews or additional information, please contact:

Abigail Barbeau

Abi@sundriedtomato.com

949-661-1034

**About Sun-Dried Tomato American Bistro**

Founded in 2005, Sun-Dried Tomato American Bistro is a family-oriented restaurant in Downtown San Juan Capistrano, offering a welcoming atmosphere and a menu of American bistro classics. With 20 years of service at its brick and mortar, the bistro is also a leading provider of full-service catering for weddings, corporate events, and private parties, featuring American and Mexican cuisine with delivery options for corporate clients. Learn more at https://sundriedtomato.com