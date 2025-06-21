Google’s AI Mode Now Supports Interactive Voice Conversations

Google is rolling out a new feature that lets users have back-and-forth voice conversations with AI Mode, its experimental Search tool designed for handling complex, multi-part questions. The new “Search Live” integration enables a natural, free-flowing voice interaction with Search, with real-time access to links from across the web.

How Search Live Works

To use the feature, open the Google app and tap the new “Live” icon. Users can then ask questions aloud, receive AI-generated audio responses, and continue the conversation with follow-up queries.

The feature is designed to be especially useful for people who are multitasking or on the move. For example, while packing for a trip, you could ask how to prevent a linen dress from wrinkling and follow up with advice on what to do if it still wrinkles.

As the conversation unfolds, relevant links appear on-screen for users who want to explore more details. Since Search Live runs in the background, users can continue chatting while switching to other apps. There’s also a transcript option to view and type responses, and previous conversations can be revisited through AI Mode history.

Technology Behind Search Live

“Behind the scenes, Search Live in AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini with advanced voice capabilities,” said Liza Ma, Google Search’s director of product management. The model integrates Google Search’s quality and information systems to deliver reliable and helpful answers regardless of how users ask questions.

The voice feature also employs a query fan-out technique, offering a wider and more diverse range of web content, which encourages exploration.

Google plans to expand Search Live’s capabilities in the coming months. One upcoming feature will allow users to ask questions based on what their phone’s camera sees in real time — a functionality previewed at Google I/O earlier this year.

What The Author Thinks Adding conversational voice capabilities to AI Mode is a crucial step toward making search more intuitive and hands-free, especially for busy users. Google’s integration of voice with real-time links and background functionality enhances usability and could redefine how people interact with search engines. As voice technology matures, these kinds of natural dialogues will likely become the norm, moving us away from traditional keyword searches to a more fluid, conversational future.

Featured image credit: Pixabay via Pexels

