PowerDMARC Recognized as Grid Leader in G2 Summer 2025 Reports for DMARC Software

PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions, has been named a Grid Leader in G2’s Summer 2025 Reports for the DMARC Software category. This marks the second consecutive quarter the company has achieved this prestigious recognition, underscoring its consistent leadership in the email security space.

In addition to earning the Grid Leader badge, PowerDMARC has also received top honors in several key performance categories, including:

Best Results

Best Usability

Momentum Leader

Best Relationship

Most Implementable

Further solidifying its position in the global market, PowerDMARC was also named a Regional Leader for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), highlighting the platform’s growing adoption and customer success across the region.

Recognition Rooted in Real User Feedback

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, with rankings based entirely on authentic user reviews. This recognition reflects high ratings from verified PowerDMARC end-users and MSP partners on critical dimensions such as ease of use, implementation, support quality, and overall satisfaction.

“Being recognized as a Grid Leader by G2 is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our users,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “This recognition validates our ongoing commitment to delivering not just powerful email authentication tools, but also an exceptional customer experience. It’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us to secure their domains and communications against evolving threats.”

Empowering EMEA Organizations with Scalable Email Security

PowerDMARC’s recognition as a Regional Leader in EMEA highlights its ability to meet the evolving security needs of organizations in diverse regulatory and threat landscapes. The platform offers unified support for critical email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT.

With 24/7 multilingual support and localized expertise, the company enables businesses to deploy advanced threat protection with ease, backed by powerful threat intelligence, and actionable analytics.

To learn more about PowerDMARC’s award-winning DMARC management platform, request a demo or contact PowerDMARC today!