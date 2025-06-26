Holli Bradish-Lane Announces The GLP-1 Exit Plan: A Groundbreaking Book to Help People Safely Transition Off Weight Loss Medications

Introducing a New Path for Sustainable Weight Loss: The GLP-1 Exit Plan by Holli Bradish-Lane

Holli Bradish-Lane, founder of Iron Crucible Health Coaching, is making waves in the wellness industry with her latest book, The GLP-1 Exit Plan, scheduled for release on July 1st. This timely and impactful book provides a comprehensive, science-backed strategy for individuals who have used GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound and are now seeking a sustainable, medication-free approach to long-term weight maintenance.

In response to the increasing use of GLP-1 drugs, which have been lauded as breakthrough treatments for weight loss, The GLP-1 Exit Plan offers a roadmap for those looking to safely taper off the medications. More importantly, it empowers individuals to continue their weight loss journey without the dependency on these medications, which can cost up to $1,000 per month, with little support available once individuals stop using them. The book’s approach is grounded in cutting-edge DNA-based health coaching, offering a personalized pathway for each individual, so they can thrive long after their use of weight-loss medications has ended.

With over 9 million prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs filled each month in the U.S., the demand for solutions that bridge the gap between medication dependency and sustainable health has never been more urgent. The GLP-1 Exit Plan responds to this need, providing actionable guidance, including mindset rewiring, metabolic strategies, and genetic insights that are tailored to each person’s unique biology.

The GLP-1 Exit Plan is available now on Amazon Kindle.

The Power of Personalized DNA-Based Coaching



What distinguishes Holli Bradish-Lane from other health coaches and wellness experts is her ability to combine the power of genetic science with behavior change techniques. At Iron Crucible Health, Bradish-Lane’s coaching methodology is rooted in personalized wellness, using a client’s DNA to create scientifically informed, precise nutrition, exercise, and mindset protocols. Each plan is designed specifically for the individual, ensuring that clients receive the most effective strategies to achieve their goals. This approach is especially important for those transitioning off GLP-1 medications, where personalized solutions can provide the stability needed for long-term success.

“We combine the science of genetics with the art of sustainable behavior change. That’s where true transformation happens,” Bradish-Lane explains. By tailoring each plan to a client’s genetic makeup, she helps make the weight loss journey not only achievable but also maintainable, fostering lasting results through lifestyle changes rooted in an individual’s biology.

A Personal Journey That Inspires

The insights shared in The GLP-1 Exit Plan are deeply influenced by Bradish-Lane’s own life experiences. At 45, she faced a season of multiple suspicious breast biopsies, but thankfully, all proved benign. This chapter in her life, combined with significant weight gain, prompted her to make radical changes in her health . She embarked on a 70-pound weight loss journey that she has successfully maintained for over 15 years. Bradish-Lane’s personal transformation, along with her completion of two Ironman triathlons, serves as proof that sustainable, long-term health is achievable—no matter the circumstances.

Through her health coaching, she not only helps clients with weight loss but also assists them in shifting their mindset and rewiring their identity to support lasting transformation. “The stories you tell yourself are more powerful than any craving you’ve ever had,” says Bradish-Lane, quoting her book. By helping her clients build confidence and resilience, she is empowering them to take control of their health and redefine what it means to live a healthy, vibrant life.

A Critical Solution for the GLP-1 Exit Gap

The GLP-1 Exit Plan is a much-needed resource for the millions who have used GLP-1 drugs to manage their weight but are now seeking a way off the medications that doesn’t result in regaining lost weight or compromising long-term health. Research shows that many individuals regain up to two-thirds of the weight they lost within a year of stopping the medications, highlighting the urgent need for a structured, safe way to transition off these drugs.

Bradish-Lane’s book addresses this gap by providing a step-by-step, DNA-driven approach to tapering off GLP-1 medications while promoting metabolic health, building sustainable habits, and fostering resilience. “The GLP-1 drugs work… until they don’t. My job is to help people build the habits, mindset, and biology to thrive after the meds,” she notes. This approach ensures that clients are not left to navigate this complex transition alone.

Social Impact Through The Crucible Center for Arts and Wellbeing

In addition to her work as a health coach and author, Bradish-Lane is also committed to giving back to the community. She founded The Crucible Center for Arts and Wellbeing, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence. Through creative expression and coaching, The Crucible Center helps individuals heal from trauma and reclaim their sense of self. The center is dedicated to supporting underserved populations in the community, including survivors of intimate partner violence. A portion of the proceeds from The GLP-1 Exit Plan will go to support this cause, further exemplifying Bradish-Lane’s holistic approach to wellness.

A Book With a Broader Vision for Health and Empowerment

The GLP-1 Exit Plan is not just a health guide—it’s a call to action for anyone who has struggled with weight loss or dependency on medications. By providing a sustainable, science-backed path forward, it gives individuals the tools to take control of their health in a way that is tailored to their own unique biology. This book is a powerful tool for anyone who has used GLP-1 medications and wants to continue their weight loss journey without the need for ongoing prescriptions or quick-fix solutions.

With The GLP-1 Exit Plan, Bradish-Lane aims to be a trusted resource for anyone looking to reclaim their health and move toward a future where lasting transformation is within reach—without the reliance on medications.

About Holli Bradish-Lane and Iron Crucible Health

Holli Bradish-Lane is the founder of Iron Crucible Health Coaching and the author of The GLP-1 Exit Plan. With over 35 years of experience in healthcare, including leadership roles in clinical settings, Bradish-Lane is a certified DNA-based health coach and a two-time Ironman triathlete. She has transformed her own life through a 70-pound weight loss journey and now helps others achieve lasting wellness through personalized DNA-based coaching.

In addition to her work with Iron Crucible Health, Bradish-Lane is the founder of The Crucible Center for Arts and Wellbeing, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence. The center offers healing experiences in nature and creative expression to foster recovery and personal growth.

