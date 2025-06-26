DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Appeals Court Rules Trump Can Retain Control Over Thousands of California National Guardsmen

ByDayne Lee

Jun 26, 2025

Appeals Court Rules Trump Can Retain Control Over Thousands of California National Guardsmen

A federal appeals court has temporarily allowed President Donald Trump to maintain control over roughly 4,000 California National Guard members whom he had federalized to bolster security in Los Angeles during unrest related to immigration enforcement.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Trump’s request to lift a lower court ruling that had ordered him to relinquish control. The ruling states it is likely Trump lawfully exercised his authority under the federal law he invoked earlier this month, rejecting California Governor Gavin Newsom’s claim that Trump violated federal law.

Typically, the federal government sets vehicle emission standards, but California receives waivers to implement stricter rules due to its historic air quality challenges. This has led to automakers generally adhering to California’s tougher standards nationwide.

In this case, the 9th Circuit focused on whether the companies and trade groups had standing to sue, rather than reviewing the waiver itself. The lower court had ruled against Trump, citing violations including the requirement that federalization orders go “through the governor.”

The appeals court disagreed with some of the government’s legal arguments but ultimately applied a highly deferential standard to the President’s decision, acknowledging Trump had a “colorable basis” to invoke the law amid protests targeting federal property.

Procedural Compliance and Future Implications

Though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent the federalization memo to the California National Guard’s top general instead of Governor Newsom, the court found this likely satisfied the legal procedural requirement since the general acts as the governor’s agent.

The ruling arrives after unrest in Los Angeles has calmed, but legal disputes over Trump’s authority and the use of federalized troops are expected to continue in federal court.

Following the ruling, President Trump celebrated the decision on his social platform, calling it a “BIG WIN” that reinforces federal authority to protect cities if local police cannot maintain order.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the federal court in San Francisco to address ongoing questions about how the troops are being deployed on the ground.

Author’s Opinion

The appeals court’s decision reflects the delicate balance between federal power and state sovereignty, especially in times of civil unrest. While national security is paramount, bypassing state leadership risks escalating tensions and undermining local governance. The ongoing legal battles underscore the need for clearer rules about when and how federal troops should be deployed in states, to protect both public safety and democratic principles.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

MarketersMEDIA Newswire Earns Six Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Report
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Holli Bradish-Lane Announces The GLP-1 Exit Plan: A Groundbreaking Book to Help People Safely Transition Off Weight Loss Medications
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
PowerDMARC Recognized as Grid Leader in G2 Summer 2025 Reports for DMARC Software
Jun 26, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801