MarketersMEDIA Newswire Earns Six Badges in G2’s Summer 2025 Report

ByEthan Lin

Jun 26, 2025

MarketersMEDIA Newswire has once again been named among the top press release distribution platforms in G2’s Summer 2025 report, earning recognition across six key categories. This latest achievement further validates the company’s commitment to delivering high-value distribution services that are accessible, dependable, and trusted by businesses worldwide.

Based on real user feedback, G2’s seasonal reports recognize software and service providers that consistently meet user expectations. In the Summer 2025 edition, MarketersMEDIA Newswire received the following accolades:

  • Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – High Performer
  • Small-Business Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – High Performer
  • Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – Easiest to Do Business With
  • Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – Best Support
  • Small-Business Relationship Index for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – Easiest to Do Business With
  • Asia Regional Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution | Summer 2025 – High Performer

These recognitions underscore the company’s continued momentum in serving both global and regional clients, with special emphasis on usability and hands-on support for small businesses. The repeated wins in the “Best Support” and “Easiest to Do Business With” categories reflect a customer experience that prioritizes responsiveness, simplicity, and trust.

Thousands of businesses rely on MarketersMEDIA to publish their news across a global media network, including major outlets like Yahoo!, AP News, Google News, Business Insider, and Benzinga. The platform is known not only for its reach but also for making the process of PR distribution intuitive and efficient.

About MarketersMEDIA Newswire
Founded in 2012, MarketersMEDIA Newswire enables businesses to distribute their press releases internationally through a single platform, reaching over 500+ media outlets. With a focus on affordability, transparency, and quality, the platform helps brands grow visibility, improve SEO, and earn media credibility.

