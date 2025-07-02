China Partially Eases Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports

China has decided to lift its two-year ban on seafood imports from most regions of Japan, a restriction initially imposed over concerns about treated wastewater released from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The partial reopening excludes 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima.

Monitoring and Safety Assessments

China’s General Administration of Customs announced on June 29 that long-term monitoring of nuclear-contaminated water samples from Fukushima has “not shown abnormalities.” This reassessment led to the decision to “conditionally resume” imports from most areas in Japan.

In 2011, a tsunami caused a meltdown in three of the six reactors at Fukushima, resulting in severe damage and the accumulation of over a million tonnes of treated wastewater. Japan began releasing this treated water into the ocean in 2023, a process backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and expected to continue for up to 30 years.

Despite expert consensus on the safety of the release, some scientists argue that more research is needed on the long-term environmental impact.

Trade and Diplomatic Context

China’s initial ban followed swiftly after Japan’s wastewater discharge began, citing environmental and safety concerns. Prior to the ban, China was Japan’s largest seafood buyer, accounting for nearly 25% of exports.

Japan has welcomed China’s partial lifting of the ban, calling it a “positive” step, and continues to encourage Beijing to reopen all regions to seafood imports. Exporters must now reapply for registration and will face supervision under the new regulations.

China and Japan maintain key trading ties despite ongoing territorial disputes and historical tensions dating back to Japan’s occupation of parts of China.

Author’s Opinion This partial reopening signals a cautious but positive development in China-Japan trade relations, reflecting a balancing act between economic interests and lingering environmental concerns. However, the exclusion of key regions like Fukushima and Tokyo underscores ongoing mistrust that will require transparent, scientific dialogue to fully resolve. Both countries stand to benefit from cooperation, but only if mutual concerns about safety and sovereignty are addressed openly and respectfully.

Featured image credit: John via Flickr

