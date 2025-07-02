Trump Announces He Has Found a Buyer for TikTok

President Donald Trump revealed Sunday that a group of “very wealthy people” is poised to purchase the short-form video app TikTok.

“We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News. “I think I’ll need probably China’s approval. I think President Xi [Jinping] will probably do it.”

Details Still Under Wraps, Announcement Expected Soon

Trump declined to provide further details on the prospective buyers but promised to disclose their identities in about two weeks.

The president has repeatedly delayed legislation that would force TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a ban in the United States.

Earlier this year, Trump mentioned the possibility of a joint venture that would grant the U.S. 50% ownership in TikTok, involving current or new owners.

He also expressed openness to high-profile figures like Larry Ellison or Elon Musk acquiring the app, though Musk now seems a less likely candidate.

