Trump Announces He Has Found a Buyer for TikTok

ByHilary Ong

Jul 2, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed Sunday that a group of “very wealthy people” is poised to purchase the short-form video app TikTok.

“We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News. “I think I’ll need probably China’s approval. I think President Xi [Jinping] will probably do it.”

Details Still Under Wraps, Announcement Expected Soon

Trump declined to provide further details on the prospective buyers but promised to disclose their identities in about two weeks.

The president has repeatedly delayed legislation that would force TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a ban in the United States.

Earlier this year, Trump mentioned the possibility of a joint venture that would grant the U.S. 50% ownership in TikTok, involving current or new owners.

He also expressed openness to high-profile figures like Larry Ellison or Elon Musk acquiring the app, though Musk now seems a less likely candidate.

Author’s Opinion

The potential sale of TikTok underscores the growing complexities of tech geopolitics between the U.S. and China. While national security concerns motivate the push for American ownership, the blurred lines of global tech investment make clean breaks difficult. Ultimately, any deal will require diplomatic finesse, transparency, and a balance between safeguarding data and enabling innovation.

Featured image credit: Heute

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

